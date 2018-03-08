Bojangles : This Pi Day, Round Up to Bojangles’® One-of-a-Kind Sweet Potato Pies

Log in
03/08/2018 | 02:05pm CET

Only on March 14, enjoy three Sweet Potato Pies for $3.14 at participating Bojangles’ locations

Y’all, if you’re from the South, you know the sweet potato pie is as Southern as it gets. So it should come as no surprise that Bojangles’ (NASDAQ: BOJA) serves a dadgum good sweet potato pie. And for those who haven’t tried our pie, National Pi Day is the perfect opportunity. Only on Wednesday, March 14, Bojangles’ customers can grab three pies at the appropriate price of $3.14 at participating locations while supplies last.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180308005561/en/

Only on March 14, celebrate National Pi Day at Bojangles' by enjoying three Sweet Potato Pies for $3 ...

Only on March 14, celebrate National Pi Day at Bojangles' by enjoying three Sweet Potato Pies for $3.14. (Photo: Bojangles')

The Bojangles’ Sweet Potato Pie is a delightfully crisp, oven-baked pastry, filled with a delicious sweet potato purée and covered in a slightly sweet butter and cinnamon sugar topping. Mouth-watering from beginning to end, our pie is perfectly portable and designed for on-the-go snacking. Or, if you’re the DIY type, our pie can also be used in craveable desserts such as this amazing sweet potato pie milkshake.

“Our Sweet Potato Pie makes for a fantastic breakfast, snack or dessert,” said Grant Springer, Senior Director and Head of Culinary Innovation at Bojangles’. “Bojangles’ fanatics will absolutely love this Pi Day offer. For those who haven’t tried our Sweet Potato Pie, this is the best opportunity to do so. Make a visit to Bojangles’ part of your Pi Day plans.”

Beginning Sunday, March 11, we invite Bojangles’ fans to check Twitter for Pi-themed math questions. Answer one question correctly and you’ll be entered into a drawing to win Bojangles’ gift cards, sweet logoed gear and more. Questions will be created by teachers in South Carolina, where Bojangles’ proudly supports South Carolina Future Minds.

All prices mentioned do not include applicable taxes. Remember, pricing and participation in this promotion may vary by location.

About Bojangles’, Inc.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. At December 31, 2017, Bojangles’ had 764 system-wide restaurants, of which 325 were company-operated and 439 were franchised restaurants, primarily located in the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of known and unknown risks, assumptions, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. We undertake no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise than as required under the federal securities laws.


© Business Wire 2018
