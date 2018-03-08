Bojangles : This Pi Day, Round Up to Bojangles’® One-of-a-Kind Sweet Potato Pies

Y’all, if you’re from the South, you know the sweet potato pie is as
Southern as it gets. So it should come as no surprise that Bojangles’
(NASDAQ: BOJA) serves a dadgum good sweet potato pie. And for
those who haven’t tried our pie, National Pi Day is the perfect
opportunity. Only on Wednesday, March 14, Bojangles’ customers can grab
three pies at the appropriate price of $3.14 at participating locations
while supplies last.
Only on March 14, celebrate National Pi Day at Bojangles' by enjoying three Sweet Potato Pies for $3.14. (Photo: Bojangles')
The Bojangles’ Sweet Potato Pie is a delightfully crisp, oven-baked
pastry, filled with a delicious sweet potato purée and covered in a
slightly sweet butter and cinnamon sugar topping. Mouth-watering from
beginning to end, our pie is perfectly portable and designed for
on-the-go snacking. Or, if you’re the DIY type, our pie can also be used
in craveable desserts such as this
amazing sweet potato pie milkshake.
“Our Sweet Potato Pie makes for a fantastic breakfast, snack or
dessert,” said Grant Springer, Senior Director and Head of Culinary
Innovation at Bojangles’. “Bojangles’ fanatics will absolutely love this
Pi Day offer. For those who haven’t tried our Sweet Potato Pie, this is
the best opportunity to do so. Make a visit to Bojangles’ part of your
Pi Day plans.”
Beginning Sunday, March 11, we invite Bojangles’ fans to check Twitter
for Pi-themed math questions. Answer one question correctly and you’ll
be entered into a drawing to win Bojangles’ gift cards, sweet logoed
gear and more. Questions will be created by teachers in South Carolina,
where Bojangles’ proudly supports South
Carolina Future Minds.
All prices mentioned do not include applicable taxes. Remember,
pricing and participation in this promotion may vary by location.
About Bojangles’, Inc.
Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant
operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality,
craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast
served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C.,
Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit
breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful
fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. At December 31, 2017,
Bojangles’ had 764 system-wide restaurants, of which 325 were
company-operated and 439 were franchised restaurants, primarily located
in the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com
or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook and Twitter.
