BOMBARDIER, INC.
Bombardier Announces Organizational Changes for its China Leadership Team

07/25/2018

MONTRÉAL, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) today announced the following changes to its leadership team in China.

Effective September 1, 2018, Doug Cai is appointed President, Bombardier Aerospace, China. In this newly created position, based in Shanghai, Doug will work closely with Bombardier’s aerospace units to accelerate commercial and business aircraft sales and drive other business development opportunities across China in support of Bombardier’s growth strategy.

“We are very pleased to welcome Doug back to Bombardier,” said Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. “He is a dynamic leader with deep aerospace experience and a proven track record of success, which make him the right person to lead our aerospace efforts in China; a market that offers tremendous growth opportunities for Bombardier.”   

Doug brings more than 20 years of aerospace and industrial experience to Bombardier. Most recently, he served as President, China for the Pratt & Whitney division of United Technologies. In this role, Doug was responsible for both executing Pratt & Whitney’s Commercial Engine strategy and leading engine sales campaigns in China. Prior to that, Doug held a number of leadership positions of increasing responsibility at United Technologies. Before joining United Technologies in 2005, Doug worked on Bombardier’s Strategy and Business Development team, leading a number of industrial cooperation projects.

Bombardier also announced the appointment of Jianwei Zhang to the newly created position of Chairman, Bombardier China, and President of Bombardier Transportation China. Jianwei had previously served as President, Bombardier China, and was instrumental in establishing numerous successful joint ventures and partnerships, which today employ more than 7,000 people and have delivered thousands of high-speed and passenger trains, metro cars, locomotives, as well as propulsion and signaling solutions to cities across China. 

“Jianwei is well qualified to assume this expanded role given his vast experience, strong relationships and his demonstrated leadership ability,” Bellemare continued. “In his new role, Jianwei will work closely with me and my leadership team to formulate and execute strategies that build upon Bombardier’s solid foundation in China and ensure continued strong relationships with key government officials and other stakeholders.” Jianwei will also continue to lead all of Bombardier’s rail activities across China.

“Today, China is an important market for Bombardier,” Bellemare stated. “Over the next decade, we see incredible growth opportunities in both rail and aerospace, and it is critically important that Bombardier has a strong, experienced and talented leadership team to ensure we capture these growth opportunities. With Jianwei and Doug, I’m confident that we have that team.”

About Bombardier
With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc.

For Information

Simon Letendre
Manager, Media Relations and Public Affairs
Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 9481		Patrick Ghoche
Vice President, Investor Relations
Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 5727

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
