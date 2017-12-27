Log in
BOMBARDIER, INC. (BBD.B)
Bombardier : Completes Redemption of its 4.75% Senior Notes due 2019

12/27/2017 | 04:40pm CET

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Dec 27, 2017) - Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.B)(OTCQX:BDRBF) ("Bombardier") today announced that it has redeemed, as set forth in the notice of redemption issued on November 27, 2017, all of its outstanding 4.75% Senior Notes due 2019 (CUSIP: 097751BH3 / ISIN: US097751BH31 (144A)) // CUSIP: C10602AX5 / ISIN: USC10602AX52 (Reg. S)) (the "Notes").

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, sale or purchase of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation, sale or purchase would be unlawful.

The Notes mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, any state securities laws or the laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The Notes mentioned herein have not been and will not be qualified for distribution to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the securities in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.


© Marketwired 2017
