Bombardier to report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 2, 2018
MONTRÉAL, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2018 on Thursday, August 2, 2018, and hold a live webcast/conference call to review the results starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).
Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Investors Relations will present a review of the company's financial results for the quarter during the call intended for investors and financial analysts.
|Thursday, August 2, 2018
|8:00 a.m., Eastern Time (ET)
The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available at the following address:
www.bombardier.com
Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:
|In English:
|+1 514 394 9320 or
|+1 866 240 8954 (toll-free in North America)
|+800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)
|In French:
|+1 514 394 9316 or
|+1 888 791 1368 (toll-free in North America)
|+800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)
The replay of this conference call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.
|Simon Letendre
|Patrick Ghoche
|Manager, Media Relations and Public Affairs
|Vice President, Investor Relations
|Bombardier Inc.
|Bombardier Inc.
|+1 514 861 9481
|+1 514 861 5727
