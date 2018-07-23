Log in
BOMBARDIER, INC.
07/23/2018 | 08:30pm CEST

Bombardier Inc. / Bombardier to report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 2, 2018 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MONTRÉAL, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2018 on Thursday, August 2, 2018, and hold a live webcast/conference call to review the results starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Investors Relations will present a review of the company's financial results for the quarter during the call intended for investors and financial analysts.

DATE:Thursday, August 2, 2018
TIME:8:00 a.m., Eastern Time (ET)

The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available at the following address:

www.bombardier.com

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English: +1 514 394 9320 or
  +1 866 240 8954 (toll-free in North America)
  +800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)
   
In French:  +1 514 394 9316 or
(with translation) +1 888 791 1368 (toll-free in North America)
  +800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)

 

The replay of this conference call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.

For Information 
Simon Letendre Patrick Ghoche
Manager, Media Relations and Public AffairsVice President, Investor Relations
Bombardier Inc.Bombardier Inc.
+1 514 861 9481     +1 514 861 5727


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Bombardier Inc. via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Bombardier Inc.
800 Rene-Levesque Blvd. West Montreal, QC Canada


Listed: Open Market (Freiverkehr) in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse;
