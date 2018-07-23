Bombardier Inc. / Bombardier to report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 2, 2018 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MONTRÉAL, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2018 on Thursday, August 2, 2018, and hold a live webcast/conference call to review the results starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Investors Relations will present a review of the company's financial results for the quarter during the call intended for investors and financial analysts.

DATE: Thursday, August 2, 2018 TIME: 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time (ET)

