Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Bombardier, Inc.    BBD.B   CA0977512007

BOMBARDIER, INC. (BBD.B)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Britain funds export of CSeries jets in aftermath of trade row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2018 | 10:31pm CET
A worker inspects a C Series aeroplane wing in the Bombardier factory in Belfast

(Reuters) - Britain has thrown financial support for the first time behind exports of Bombardier (>> Bombardier, Inc.) CSeries jets part-built by Northern Ireland workers caught up in a recent trade row.

(Reuters) - Britain has thrown financial support for the first time behind exports of Bombardier (>> Bombardier, Inc.) CSeries jets part-built by Northern Ireland workers caught up in a recent trade row.

Export credit agency UK Export Finance said the financing for jets being delivered to Korean Air would support jobs in Belfast, where the Canadian planemaker operates a state-of-the-art wings plant.

The move comes weeks after Bombardier won a shock reprieve from severe U.S. import duties on the 110-130-seat CSeries when a U.S. tribunal ruled Boeing had failed to prove it had been harmed by low prices of CSeries sold to Delta Air Lines.

The Boeing-Bombardier dispute raised questions over jobs at Northern Ireland's largest industrial plant and drew warnings to Boeing over its UK ties from Prime Minister Theresa May, who depends on a Northern Ireland party for her majority.

Although Bombardier receives some UK development funding, UKEF had long resisted Canadian requests to finance CSeries exports that partly compete with those of Airbus, the European plane giant which employs 12,000 people in the UK.

The decision to provide support reflects a power shift in the aerospace industry after Airbus agreed to buy a majority of the struggling CSeries last year, and is viewed by some experts as a reminder of ongoing UK interest in the CSeries' future.

"It is a small amount of money but a signal to Boeing," a European trade source said, asking not to be identified.

For its part, Boeing has signaled it would sue Bombardier again if provoked to do by what it regards as unfair pricing of CSeries jets. But there are signs it is trying to defuse the row as it highlights investments in Canada and Britain.

Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg told Reuters last week Boeing was still examining whether to appeal the International Trade Commission decision to overturn CSeries duties.

APPEAL DEADLINE

However, trade analysts say an appeal looks increasingly unlikely, ahead of a March 12 deadline, as Boeing seeks to smooth over a row which soured relations with Canada and Britain and resulted in the loss of a Boeing fighter sale to Canada.

"We are very mindful of the relationships that we have in Canada and ... we do about $4 billion of supply chain work in Canada every year," Muilenburg told Reuters.

"But we also want to make sure that we continue to set a standard for a fair playing field and that we all play by the same rules, and that will be our consistent theme."

Other potential obstacles to UK CSeries aid were lifted when UKEF eased a two-year ban on Airbus funding, resulting from misleading bids that triggered an Anglo-French corruption probe.

Airbus said last month it had reached agreement allowing the funding to resume on a case-by-case basis.

Korean Air took delivery of its first CSeries in December, becoming the first Asian operator. Its order for 10 jets, with options for at least another 10, suggests the main beneficiary of UKEF support will be Airbus rather than Bombardier. The Airbus CSeries tie-up is expected to be approved in a matter of months.

Last July, Boeing itself became an indirect recipient of UK export support when UKEF said it was backing two Boeing 787s to Poland's LOT Airlines. However, the aid is tied mainly to Rolls-Royce engines rather than the airframes.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Toby Chopra)

By Tim Hepher
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.28% 98.33 Real-time Quote.18.47%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.66% 354.52 Delayed Quote.18.25%
DELTA AIR LINES 2.65% 56.09 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
ROLLS-ROYCE 0.43% 925.8 Delayed Quote.9.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOMBARDIER, INC.
10:31pBritain funds export of CSeries jets in aftermath of trade row
RE
02:51pBOMBARDIE : Bombardier
AQ
06:30aBOMBARDIER : Guptas told to return jet
AQ
03/09BOMBARDIER : Experiencing World War II aviation history
AQ
03/09BOMBARDIER : Canada's EDC seeks to have jet grounded over default by South Afric..
RE
03/09BOMBARDIER : Canadian bank calls on SA court to ground missing Gupta jet
AQ
03/09BOMBARDIER : Canadian bank calls on SA court to ground missing Gupta jet
AQ
03/09BOMBARDIER : Canadian bank calls on High Court to ground missing Gupta airplane
AQ
03/09BOMBARDIER : Airworthiness Directives; Bombardier, Inc., Airplanes
AQ
03/09BOMBARDIER : UKEF supports export of Bombardier aircraft made in Belfast
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/09Trump And The Not-So-New Trade Wars 
03/09Bombardier gets boost from U.K. financing for C Series jet 
03/06Airbus seeks productivity boost to cut CSeries costs 
03/05Bombardier announces C$638M capital raise in share sale 
02/26WALL STREET BREAKFAST : MWC Kicks Off In Barcelona 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 504 M
EBIT 2018 863 M
Net income 2018 155 M
Debt 2018 6 409 M
Yield 2018 0,46%
P/E ratio 2018 40,17
P/E ratio 2019 16,78
EV / Sales 2018 0,74x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capitalization 6 522 M
Chart BOMBARDIER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bombardier, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | BBD.B | CA0977512007 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BOMBARDIER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3,34 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain M. Bellemare President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Beaudoin Executive Chairman
John Di Bert Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
François Caza Chief Engineer & VP-Product Development-Aerospace
Ernest Jeffrey Hutchinson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOMBARDIER, INC.24.17%6 522
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION2.89%107 226
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION6.46%97 234
AIRBUS SE18.47%93 717
GENERAL DYNAMICS11.40%68 280
RAYTHEON13.97%61 974
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.