Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bonanza Creek Energy Inc    BCEI

BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC (BCEI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bonanza Creek to Present at EnerCom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 11:37pm CEST

DENVER, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) (the "Company") announced today that Eric Greager, President and CEO, will present at EnerCom’s The Oil and Gas Conference in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, August 22nd at 9:40 a.m. Mountain Time (11:40 a.m. Eastern Time).  The Corporate Presentation being used will be accessible on the Company’s website at www.bonanzacrk.com under the Investor Relations section.

About Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of onshore oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The Company’s assets and operations are concentrated primarily in the Rocky Mountain region in the Wattenberg Field, focused on the Niobrara and Codell formations, and in southern Arkansas, focused on oily Cotton Valley sands. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the NYSE under the symbol: “BCEI.” For more information about the Company, please visit www.bonanzacrk.com. Please note that the Company routinely posts important information about the Company under the Investor Relations section of its website.

For further information, please contact:
Doug Atkinson
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
720-225-6690
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC
08/02Bonanza Creek to Present at EnerCom
GL
07/25BONANZA CREEK ENERGY : Announces the Date of its Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Re..
AQ
07/23BONANZA CREEK ENERGY : Announces the Date of its Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Re..
AQ
06/15CARL ICAHN : SandRidge approached by 17 suitors, Icahn says not to bid soon
RE
06/15SandRidge approached by 17 suitors, Icahn says not to bid soon
RE
06/15In SandRidge proxy fight, Icahn's reputation for turnarounds at stake
RE
06/08BONANZA CREEK ENERGY, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
06/05BONANZA CREEK ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creatio..
AQ
05/29CARL ICAHN : SandRidge fights back against Icahn over board control
RE
05/22BONANZA CREEK ENERGY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25Bonanza Creek +4.5% on move to SmallCap 600 
07/02U.S. SHALE : NAV Analysis Of Denver-Julesberg Basin (Niobrara) E&Ps - 2018 Q1 Up.. 
05/09Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
05/09Bonanza Creek Energy 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/08Bonanza Creek beats by $0.43, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 301 M
EBIT 2018 111 M
Net income 2018 95,1 M
Debt 2018 128 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 8,99
P/E ratio 2019 4,16
EV / Sales 2018 2,95x
EV / Sales 2019 2,16x
Capitalization 762 M
Chart BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC
Duration : Period :
Bonanza Creek Energy Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 49,0 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Greager President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack E. Vaughn Chairman
Dean Tinsley Senior Vice President-Operations
Scott Fenoglio Principal Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Jeffrey E. Wojahn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC35.92%762
WHITECAP RESOURCES INC.-3.24%2 755
PAREX RESOURCES INC.25.83%2 750
RESOLUTE ENERGY CORP-3.27%712
ATHABASCA OIL CORP61.68%693
HALCON RESOURCES CORP-50.20%627
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.