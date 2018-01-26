Bonava publ : takes unique initiative to challenge the industry

Log in
01/26/2018 | 08:08am CET

The 'Bonava Construction Campus' was officially opened yesterday where Bonava employees in Denmark and Norway will get training to identify new work approaches and methods to challenge and improve the efficiency of the traditional residential development industry. The programme is intended for Bonava employees who work with production and design.

- The Bonava Construction Campus is a tangible move forward in the work on embracing innovative methods, leveraging the advantages of digitalisation and thus further enhancing the degree of innovation of our way of working. In the future, it means that we will be able to hone our offering of affordable housing for more people, says Torben Modvig, Business Unit Manager, Bonava Denmark and Norway.

The two-and-a-half-year training programme - unique in the industry - was officially inaugurated yesterday by the Danish Minister of higher education and science. The initiative is a reaction to the fact that productivity in the construction industry has not improved over the past 30 years. Another example, is that the construction industry compared to all other global industries has devloped the least regarding digitalisation, meaning that the construction industry is the weakest performer in this field.

Bonava Construction Campus is a collaboration with the Danish Construction Association but is entirely financed by Bonava.

For more information, please contact:

Bonava's media line:

[email protected]

Tel: +46 709 556 654

Bonava is a leading residential development company in Northern Europe. Born out of NCC, Bonava has been creating homes and neighbourhoods since the 1930s. Bonava has 1,600 employees and operates in Sweden, Germany, Finland, Denmark, Norway, St. Petersburg, Estonia and Latvia, with sales of SEK 13.5 billion in 2016. The Bonava share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about us, visit:bonava.com

Bonava AB published this content on 26 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2018 07:04:02 UTC.

