Bonduelle : 2017-2018 Financial Year Turnover

08/06/2018 | 06:16pm CEST

Another FY of growth for the Bonduelle Group in 2017-2018 and annual profitability objective confirmedCompletion of the acquisition of the Del Monte activity in Canada

The financial period ended 30th of June 2018, enabled the Bonduelle Group to report a turnover of 2,776.6 million of euros, an increase of +21.4%, thanks to the consolidation over the full year of the Ready Pac Foods acquisition and the resilience of the historical group's core business. This performance, achieved in a still sluggish consumption environment in Europe and USA and in a slow, but improving one in Eastern Europe, demonstrates the validity of the group's business model, diversified both geographically and in business segments (canned,frozen, fresh ready-to-eat) along with its distribution networks (retail and food service), coupled with a growth strategy that combines organic growth and acquisitions.

The completion of the Del Monte Business Activity acquisition in Canada highlights the group's expansion ambition towards plant-based products.

Read the financial notice

Disclaimer

Bonduelle SA published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 16:15:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 800 M
EBIT 2018 124 M
Net income 2018 72,0 M
Debt 2018 635 M
Yield 2018 1,62%
P/E ratio 2018 14,41
P/E ratio 2019 12,27
EV / Sales 2018 0,59x
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
Capitalization 1 025 M
Chart BONDUELLE
Duration : Period :
Bonduelle Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BONDUELLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 36,6 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Debrosse Chief Executive Officer
Martin Ducroquet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christophe Bonduelle Chairman
Grégory Sanson Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Isabelle Danjou Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BONDUELLE-27.96%1 185
KERRY GROUP PLC0.86%19 134
THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY-6.44%13 197
CHONGQING FULING ZHACAI GROUP CO LTD--.--%3 483
HOUSE FOODS GROUP INC-6.26%3 250
TREEHOUSE FOODS INC.3.11%2 873
