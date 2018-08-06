Bonduelle : 2017-2018 Financial Year Turnover

Another FY of growth for the Bonduelle Group in 2017-2018 and annual profitability objective confirmedCompletion of the acquisition of the Del Monte activity in Canada

The financial period ended 30th of June 2018, enabled the Bonduelle Group to report a turnover of 2,776.6 million of euros, an increase of +21.4%, thanks to the consolidation over the full year of the Ready Pac Foods acquisition and the resilience of the historical group's core business. This performance, achieved in a still sluggish consumption environment in Europe and USA and in a slow, but improving one in Eastern Europe, demonstrates the validity of the group's business model, diversified both geographically and in business segments (canned,frozen, fresh ready-to-eat) along with its distribution networks (retail and food service), coupled with a growth strategy that combines organic growth and acquisitions.

The completion of the Del Monte Business Activity acquisition in Canada highlights the group's expansion ambition towards plant-based products.

Read the financial notice