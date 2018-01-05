Bonduelle : - Liquidity contract half-year result

BONDUELLE

A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 56,000,000 Euros

Head Offices: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France

Business registration number: B 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Registrar of Businesses)

Villeneuve d'Ascq, 5th of January 2018

LIQUIDITY CONTRACT HALF-YEAR RESULT

CONTRACTED WITH EXANE BNP PARIBAS

Regarding liquidity contract signed by Bonduelle with Exane BNP Paribas, the liquidity account held the following assets on 31st of December 2017 (value date):

3,368 Shares;

747,889 Euros.

It is reminded that at the last half-year review, Bonduelle had the following assets on the liquidity account:

7,340 Shares;

573,826 Euros.

