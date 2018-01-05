Log in
BONDUELLE
Bonduelle : - Liquidity contract half-year result

01/05/2018

 BONDUELLE

A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 56,000,000 Euros
Head Offices: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France
Business registration number: B 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Registrar of Businesses)

Villeneuve d'Ascq, 5th of January 2018

LIQUIDITY CONTRACT HALF-YEAR RESULT
CONTRACTED WITH EXANE BNP PARIBAS

Regarding liquidity contract signed by Bonduelle with Exane BNP Paribas, the liquidity account held the following assets on 31st of December 2017 (value date):

                                       3,368  Shares;
                                   747,889  Euros.

It is reminded that at the last half-year review, Bonduelle had the following assets on the liquidity account:

                                      7,340  Shares;
                                  573,826  Euros.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BONDUELLE via Globenewswire
