Bonduelle : - Results of the option for the dividend to be paid in cash and/or in shares for fiscal year ended 30th of June, 2017

BONDUELLE

A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 56,491,956.50 Euros

Head Office: La Woestyne, 59173 Renescure, France.

Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

Villeneuve d'Ascq, on the 9th of January, 2018

Press Release

Results of the option for the dividend to be paid in cash and/or in shares

for fiscal year ended 30th of June, 2017

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 7th, 2017, by approving 3rd and 4th resolutions, decided the payment of a dividend of €0.45 per share for the fiscal year ended June 30th, 2017 and offered to each shareholder for the total amount of the dividend, net of any compulsory levies, an option to be paid in cash and/or in shares.

The price of these shares to be issued in payment of the dividend was set at €34.45, i.e. equal to 90% of the average of the trading prices of the twenty stock exchange trading days preceding the date of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting, less the net amount of the dividend, rounded to two decimal places after the decimal point to the nearest hundredth, in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 232-19 of the French Commercial Code.

Upon expiry of the option period which was between 13/12/2017 and the 27/12/2017 inclusive, it was established that the total number of new shares is 281 118, representing 0.87% of the share capital.

Following this operation, and based on the 31th December, 2017 voting rights press release, the capital is formed of 32 281 118 shares with a nominal value of €1.75, representing 50 383 530 theoretical voting rights.

The new shares have a nominal value of €1.75, bear rights as from July 1st, 2017 and have the same characteristics and confer the same rights as the former actions having given the right to the dividend.

They were subjected to a request for admission to trading on Euronext in Paris under the same code as the existing shares.

The delivery of the new shares for the shareholders who opted for a payment of the dividend in shares took place on the day of the payment of the dividend in cash, i.e. on January 9th, 2018.

