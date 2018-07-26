Bonmarche : Result of AGM
07/26/2018 | 05:26pm CEST
26 July 2018
Bonmarché Holdings plc
('Bonmarché')
Result of AGM
Bonmarché, one of the UK's largest women's value retailers, announces that at its AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.
Details of the proxy votes received prior to the AGM for each resolution are set out below:
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
Votes Total
Votes Withheld
1.
To receive the annual accounts of the Company together with the Strategic Report and Directors' and Auditor's Report
41,414,015
100
0
0
41,414,015
1,477,552
2.
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
41,406,124
99.98
7,891
0.02
41,414,015
1,477,552
3.
To declare a final dividend
41,414,015
100
0
0
41,414,015
1,477,552
4.
To re-elect John Coleman
41,413,210
99.99
805
0.01
41,414,015
1,477,552
5.
To re-elect Helen Connolly
41,414,015
100
0
0
41,414,015
1,477,552
6.
To re-elect Stephen Alldridge
41,414,015
100
0
0
41,414,015
1,477,552
7.
To re-elect Ishbel Macpherson
41,413,210
100
0
0
41,413,210
1,478,357
8.
To re-elect Mark McClennon
41,414,015
100
0
0
41,414,015
1,477,552
9.
To re-elect Sergei Spiridonov
41,414,015
100
0
0
41,414,015
1,477,552
10.
To re-elect Ishbel Macpherson as an Independent Director
15,199,820
100
0
0
15,199,820
1,478,357
11.
To re-elect Mark McClennon as an Independent Director
15,200,625
100
0
0
15,200,625
1,477,552
12.
To re-appoint Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP as Auditor
41,413,410
100
0
0
41,413,410
1,478,157
13.
To authorise the Directors to agree the remuneration of the Auditor
41,408,410
99.99
5,000
0.01
41,413,410
1,478,157
14.
To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure
39,873,891
96.30
1,533,491
3.70
41,407,382
1,484,185
15.
To authorise the Directors to allot shares
41,413,410
100
0
0
41,413,410
1,478,157
16.
To dis-apply statutory pre-exemption rights
39,001,907
94.19
2,406,503
5.81
41,408,410
1,483,157
17.
To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares
41,412,605
99.99
805
0.01
41,413,410
1,478,157
18.
To authorise general meetings on not less than 14 days notice
41,414,015
100
0
0
41,414,015
1,477,552
Notes:
Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received
A 'vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution
Resolutions 10 and 11 - Results show the votes of the independent shareholders entitled to vote.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of annual General Meeting which is available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm , and on the Company's website, www.bonmarcheplc.co.uk .
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business, passed at the AGM held on 26 July 2018, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at
www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.
For further information regarding Bonmarché, please call:
Bonmarché Holdings plc
c/o FTI +44 (0)20 3727
Helen Connolly, Chief Executive
1000
Stephen Alldridge, Finance Director
FTI Consulting - Communications adviser
+44 (0)20 3727 1000
Jonathan Brill, Georgina Goodhew, Eleanor Purdon, Fiona Walker
Investec Bank plc - Broker
+44 (0)20 7597 5970
Garry Levin, David Flin, Alex Wright
Notes to Editors:
Disclaimer
Bonmarche Holdings plc published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 15:25:03 UTC
