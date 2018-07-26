Log in
Bonmarche : Result of AGM

07/26/2018 | 05:26pm CEST

26 July 2018

Bonmarché Holdings plc

('Bonmarché')

Result of AGM

Bonmarché, one of the UK's largest women's value retailers, announces that at its AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

Details of the proxy votes received prior to the AGM for each resolution are set out below:

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Votes Total

Votes Withheld

1.

To receive the annual accounts of the Company together with the Strategic Report and Directors' and Auditor's Report

41,414,015

100

0

0

41,414,015

1,477,552

2.

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

41,406,124

99.98

7,891

0.02

41,414,015

1,477,552

3.

To declare a final dividend

41,414,015

100

0

0

41,414,015

1,477,552

4.

To re-elect John Coleman

41,413,210

99.99

805

0.01

41,414,015

1,477,552

5.

To re-elect Helen Connolly

41,414,015

100

0

0

41,414,015

1,477,552

6.

To re-elect Stephen Alldridge

41,414,015

100

0

0

41,414,015

1,477,552

7.

To re-elect Ishbel Macpherson

41,413,210

100

0

0

41,413,210

1,478,357

8.

To re-elect Mark McClennon

41,414,015

100

0

0

41,414,015

1,477,552

9.

To re-elect Sergei Spiridonov

41,414,015

100

0

0

41,414,015

1,477,552

10.

To re-elect Ishbel Macpherson as an Independent Director

15,199,820

100

0

0

15,199,820

1,478,357

11.

To re-elect Mark McClennon as an Independent Director

15,200,625

100

0

0

15,200,625

1,477,552

12.

To re-appoint Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP as Auditor

41,413,410

100

0

0

41,413,410

1,478,157

13.

To authorise the Directors to agree the remuneration of the Auditor

41,408,410

99.99

5,000

0.01

41,413,410

1,478,157

14.

To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure

39,873,891

96.30

1,533,491

3.70

41,407,382

1,484,185

15.

To authorise the Directors to allot shares

41,413,410

100

0

0

41,413,410

1,478,157

16.

To dis-apply statutory pre-exemption rights

39,001,907

94.19

2,406,503

5.81

41,408,410

1,483,157

17.

To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares

41,412,605

99.99

805

0.01

41,413,410

1,478,157

18.

To authorise general meetings on not less than 14 days notice

41,414,015

100

0

0

41,414,015

1,477,552

Notes:

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received

A 'vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution

Resolutions 10 and 11 - Results show the votes of the independent shareholders entitled to vote.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of annual General Meeting which is available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm, and on the Company's website, www.bonmarcheplc.co.uk.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business, passed at the AGM held on 26 July 2018, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

For further information regarding Bonmarché, please call:

Bonmarché Holdings plc

c/o FTI +44 (0)20 3727

Helen Connolly, Chief Executive

1000

Stephen Alldridge, Finance Director

FTI Consulting - Communications adviser

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Jonathan Brill, Georgina Goodhew, Eleanor Purdon, Fiona Walker

Investec Bank plc - Broker

+44 (0)20 7597 5970

Garry Levin, David Flin, Alex Wright

Notes to Editors:

Disclaimer

