Bonmarche : Result of AGM

26 July 2018

Bonmarché Holdings plc

('Bonmarché')

Result of AGM

Bonmarché, one of the UK's largest women's value retailers, announces that at its AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

Details of the proxy votes received prior to the AGM for each resolution are set out below:

Votes For % Votes Against % Votes Total Votes Withheld 1. To receive the annual accounts of the Company together with the Strategic Report and Directors' and Auditor's Report 41,414,015 100 0 0 41,414,015 1,477,552 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 41,406,124 99.98 7,891 0.02 41,414,015 1,477,552 3. To declare a final dividend 41,414,015 100 0 0 41,414,015 1,477,552 4. To re-elect John Coleman 41,413,210 99.99 805 0.01 41,414,015 1,477,552 5. To re-elect Helen Connolly 41,414,015 100 0 0 41,414,015 1,477,552 6. To re-elect Stephen Alldridge 41,414,015 100 0 0 41,414,015 1,477,552 7. To re-elect Ishbel Macpherson 41,413,210 100 0 0 41,413,210 1,478,357 8. To re-elect Mark McClennon 41,414,015 100 0 0 41,414,015 1,477,552 9. To re-elect Sergei Spiridonov 41,414,015 100 0 0 41,414,015 1,477,552 10. To re-elect Ishbel Macpherson as an Independent Director 15,199,820 100 0 0 15,199,820 1,478,357 11. To re-elect Mark McClennon as an Independent Director 15,200,625 100 0 0 15,200,625 1,477,552 12. To re-appoint Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP as Auditor 41,413,410 100 0 0 41,413,410 1,478,157 13. To authorise the Directors to agree the remuneration of the Auditor 41,408,410 99.99 5,000 0.01 41,413,410 1,478,157 14. To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure 39,873,891 96.30 1,533,491 3.70 41,407,382 1,484,185 15. To authorise the Directors to allot shares 41,413,410 100 0 0 41,413,410 1,478,157 16. To dis-apply statutory pre-exemption rights 39,001,907 94.19 2,406,503 5.81 41,408,410 1,483,157 17. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares 41,412,605 99.99 805 0.01 41,413,410 1,478,157 18. To authorise general meetings on not less than 14 days notice 41,414,015 100 0 0 41,414,015 1,477,552

Notes:

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received

A 'vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution

Resolutions 10 and 11 - Results show the votes of the independent shareholders entitled to vote.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of annual General Meeting which is available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm, and on the Company's website, www.bonmarcheplc.co.uk.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business, passed at the AGM held on 26 July 2018, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

For further information regarding Bonmarché, please call:

