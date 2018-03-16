BonTerra Resources : OTC Markets Group Welcomes Bonterra Resources Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BTR; OTCQX: BONXF), a Canadian gold exploration company based in Vancouver, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Bonterra Resources upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Bonterra Resources begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BONXF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We congratulate, and are pleased to welcome, Bonterra Resources to our OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. " Bonterra Resources joins a robust roster of Canadian companies that benefit from cross-trading their shares and providing a premium market for accessing U.S. investors."

"Bonterra's expansion into the US securities markets will bring the Company substantially added access to investors. We are confident that trading on the OTCQX will add to our liquidity and continue to build a stronger US investor awareness base. Furthermore, we are currently advancing a minimum 70,000 metre drill program on our Gladiator Gold Deposit for 2018 and look forward to a busy year ahead with our upcoming mineral resource update," commented Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO of Bonterra Resources.

Bonterra Resources was sponsored for OTCQX by Burns, Figa & Will, P.C., a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About Bonterra Resources Inc.

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company based in Vancouver, BC focused on continuing to expand its NI 43-101 compliant gold resource on its Gladiator Gold Deposit, part of the world famous Abitibi Greenstone Belt in mining-friendly Quebec.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

