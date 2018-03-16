Bonterra Resources : Now Trades on OTCQX Receiving Full DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BTR, OTCQX: BONXF, FSE: 9BR1) (the "Company" or "Bonterra") is pleased to announce that on March 16th its common shares will be trading in the United States on the OTCQX International, the highest tier of the OTC market, under the symbol BONXF. Bonterra's common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BTR.

"Bonterra's expansion into the US securities markets will bring the Company substantially added access to investors. We are confident that trading on the OTCQX will add to our liquidity and continue to build a stronger US investor awareness base. Furthermore, we are currently advancing a minimum 70,000 metre drill program on our Gladiator Gold Deposit for 2018 and look forward to a busy year ahead with our upcoming mineral resource update." commented Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO of Bonterra Resources.

Bonterra was sponsored for OTCQX by Burns, Figa & Will, P.C., a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

Bonterra Resources Quick Facts:

Well financed with approximately $60 million raised in the past 12 months.

raised in the past 12 months. Strong Shareholder Base: Eric Sprott (10%), Van Eck Gold Fund (12%), Kirkland Lake Gold (9.5%).

Deposit extension and resource expansion underway with 60,000 m completed in 2017 and 70,000 m planned for 2018.

Advancing to the completion of an updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate in second half of 2018, which is anticipated to include up to an additional 100,000 m of drilling from 2012 through 2018.

Drilled dimensions of the Gladiator Deposit are currently outlined to a depth of 1,200 m below surface and a strike length of 1,200 m .

Gladiator remains open in all directions, where at least five distinct subparallel zones or mineralized horizons have been identified.



Drilling currently focused the extension and definition of the Gladiator Gold Deposit and exploration targets within the 10,541hectare Urban-Barry property.

Larder Lake Gold Property:

100% controlled 2,221hectare in the Cadillac-Larder Break camp in Ontario (refer to March 17, 2016 news release highlighting historical gold resource).

Excellent access to three high grade gold deposits between Kirkland Lake and Virginiatown .

