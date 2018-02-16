Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Booker Group    BOK   GB00B01TND91

BOOKER GROUP (BOK)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 02/16 12:28:25 pm
225.2 GBp   +0.58%
11:56aBOOKER : Form 8.3 - BOOKER GROUP PLC
PU
11:36aBOOKER : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - BOOKER GROUP PLC
PU
11:24aBOOKER : Advisory firm recommends Booker investors reject Tesco deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Booker : Form 8.3 - BOOKER GROUP PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/16/2018 | 11:56am CET

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Société Générale S.A.

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Booker Group Plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

15/02/2018

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES: Tesco Plc

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

56,444,892

3.15

69,787

0.00

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

0

0.00

10,779,365

0.60

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

0

0.00

0

0.00

TOTAL:

56,444,892

3.15

10,849,152

0.60

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

GBP

Ordinary

Purchase

1,642

2.243

Ordinary

Purchase

75

2.236

Ordinary

Purchase

1,215

2.235

Ordinary

Purchase

3,084

2.235

Ordinary

Purchase

830

2.233

Ordinary

Purchase

2,676

2.235

Ordinary

Purchase

1,310

2.239

Ordinary

Purchase

7,196

2.239

Ordinary

Purchase

109

2.236

Ordinary

Purchase

1,500

2.236

Ordinary

Purchase

1,926

2.238

Ordinary

Purchase

299

2.238

Ordinary

Purchase

102

2.238

Ordinary

Purchase

1,500

2.238

Ordinary

Purchase

282

2.238

Ordinary

Purchase

754

2.243

Ordinary

Purchase

1,389

2.243

Ordinary

Purchase

745

2.243

Ordinary

Purchase

1,434

2.246

Ordinary

Purchase

2,708

2.237

Ordinary

Purchase

3,234

2.238

Ordinary

Purchase

3,496

2.24

Ordinary

Purchase

5,829

2.24

Ordinary

Purchase

1,717

2.236

Ordinary

Purchase

844

2.236

Ordinary

Purchase

4,421

2.236

Ordinary

Purchase

1,193

2.238

Ordinary

Purchase

1,500

2.238

Ordinary

Purchase

11,972

2.239

Ordinary

Purchase

3,878

2.235

Ordinary

Purchase

2,549

2.239

Ordinary

Purchase

1,266

2.243

Ordinary

Purchase

940

2.243

Ordinary

Purchase

1,926

2.243

Ordinary

Purchase

2,065

2.243

Ordinary

Purchase

48

2.243

Ordinary

Purchase

1,000

2.236

Ordinary

Purchase

1,000

2.238

Ordinary

Purchase

1,761

2.238

Ordinary

Purchase

3,881

2.235

Ordinary

Purchase

650

2.235

Ordinary

Purchase

505

2.235

Ordinary

Purchase

1,730

2.235

Ordinary

Purchase

30,000

2.208331

Ordinary

Purchase

50,000

2.239

Ordinary

Purchase

2,000,000

2.238449

Ordinary

Sale

2,556

2.241

Ordinary

Sale

1,000

2.237

Ordinary

Sale

1,342

2.24

Ordinary

Sale

696

2.24

Ordinary

Sale

2,065

2.245

Ordinary

Sale

1,199

2.224

Ordinary

Sale

1,675

2.24

Ordinary

Sale

1,561

2.24

Ordinary

Sale

3,092

2.237

Ordinary

Sale

1,998

2.225

Ordinary

Sale

1,997

2.225

Ordinary

Sale

2,072

2.24

Ordinary

Sale

1,366

2.229

Ordinary

Sale

629

2.229

Ordinary

Sale

1,270

2.238

Ordinary

Sale

635

2.241

Ordinary

Sale

1,217

2.241

Ordinary

Sale

1,071

2.224

Ordinary

Sale

1,500

2.241

Ordinary

Sale

2,619

2.224

Ordinary

Sale

3,918

2.243

Ordinary

Sale

1,500

2.237

Ordinary

Sale

3,602

2.239

Ordinary

Sale

8,517

2.239

Ordinary

Sale

92

2.239

Ordinary

Sale

11,630

2.239

Ordinary

Sale

10,556

2.239

Ordinary

Sale

73

2.238

Ordinary

Sale

1

2.225

Ordinary

Sale

1,182

2.2240017

Ordinary

Sale

1,283

2.239

Ordinary

Sale

9,210

2.239

Ordinary

Sale

2,000,000

2.238449

Total Purchases

2,168,181

Total Sales

2,083,124

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit GBP

Ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

30,000

2.208331

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit GBP

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit GBP

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable) GBP

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

16/02/2018

Contact name:

Olivier Vero

Telephone number:

+44 20 7676 6969

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Booker Group plc published this content on 16 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2018 10:55:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOOKER GROUP
11:56aBOOKER : Form 8.3 - BOOKER GROUP PLC
PU
11:36aBOOKER : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - BOOKER GROUP PLC
PU
11:24aBOOKER : Advisory firm recommends Booker investors reject Tesco deal
RE
11:21aBOOKER : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
11:21aBOOKER : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Booker Group Plc
PU
09:41aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Booker Group PLC
PR
08:11aBOOKER : Rule 2.9 Announcement
PU
02/15BOOKER : Form 8.3 - Tesco
PU
02/15NORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Booker Group PLC
PR
02/14INVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : - Form 8.3 - Booker Group Plc
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017FOCUS ON EUROPE : Will Marine Le Pen Become France's Next President? 
2017-4.80% IN JANUARY : A Impending Apocalypse? 
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 5 520 M
EBIT 2018 197 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 151 M
Yield 2018 3,40%
P/E ratio 2018 24,12
P/E ratio 2019 21,19
EV / Sales 2018 0,70x
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
Capitalization 4 015 M
Chart BOOKER GROUP
Duration : Period :
Booker Group Technical Analysis Chart | BOK | GB00B01TND91 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BOOKER GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,32  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles A. Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stewart C. Gilliland Non-Executive Chairman
Guy Farrant Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Prentis Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Andrew Graham Cripps Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOKER GROUP-2.23%5 676
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.90%37 146
SYSCO CORPORATION-3.92%30 404
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD-0.95%28 139
AHOLD DELHAIZE-3.76%27 591
KROGER3.46%25 031
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.