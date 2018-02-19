Log in
BOOKER GROUP (BOK)
BOOKER : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - BOOKER GROUP PLC
PU
INVESTEC ASSET : - Form 8.3 - Booker Group Plc
PR
BOOKER : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Booker Group Plc
PU
Booker : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - BOOKER GROUP PLC

02/19/2018 | 12:56pm CET

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose BOOKER GROUP PLC
relevant securities this form relates:
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt TESCO PLC
principal trader is connected
(d) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 16 February 2018
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal YES:
trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? TESCO PLC

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 1p ordinary
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 9,520,937 0.53% 2,861,501 0.16%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
660,752 0.04% 8,430,624 0.47%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
TOTAL: 10,181,689 0.57% 11,292,125 0.63%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Total number of Highest price per unit Lowest price per unit
security securities paid/received paid/received
1p ordinary Purchase 1,089,572 2.2590 GBP 2.2474 GBP
1p ordinary Sale 460,086 2.2591 GBP 2.243 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per
relevant description reference unit
security securities
1p ordinary SWAP Long 400 2.2482 GBP
1p ordinary CFD Long 37,065 2.2494 GBP
1p ordinary SWAP Long 37,065 2.2494 GBP
1p ordinary SWAP Long 37,958 2.2479 GBP
1p ordinary SWAP Long 50,572 2.2492 GBP
1p ordinary SWAP Short 300 2.2460 GBP
1p ordinary SWAP Short 4,812 2.2515 GBP
1p ordinary CFD Short 28,588 2.2511 GBP
1p ordinary SWAP Short 28,691 2.2501 GBP
1p ordinary CFD Short 57,445 2.2491 GBP
1p ordinary SWAP Short 57,445 2.2491 GBP
1p ordinary SWAP Short 122,238 2.2503 GBP
1p ordinary SWAP Short 197,623 2.2507 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure: 19 Feb 2018
Contact name: Elise Tang
Telephone number: 0207 1163 001

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180219005242/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Booker Group plc published this content on 19 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2018 11:55:01 UTC.

