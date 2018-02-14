Log in
BOOKER GROUP (BOK)
02/14 12:03:15 pm
222.35 GBp   +0.25%
11:46aBOOKER : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
11:41aBOOKER : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
10:51aBOOKER : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Booker Group Plc
PU
Booker : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)

02/14/2018 | 11:41am CET

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH

RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Booker Group plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt
principal trader is connected:

Tesco plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

13 February 2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES
Tesco plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)

Lowest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)

1p ordinary

Purchase

7,883

2.2200

2.2126

1p ordinary

Sale

36,506

2.2193

2.2127

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a
long/short position,
increasing/reducing a
long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit
(GBP)

1p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Short Position

160

2.2180

1p ordinary

TRS

Increasing Long Position

1,165

2.2190

1p ordinary

TRS

Increasing Long Position

658

2.2190

1p ordinary

TRS

Increasing Long Position

6,492

2.2181

1p ordinary

TRS

Increasing Long Position

31

2.2140

1p ordinary

TRS

Increasing Long Position

20,117

2.2178

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing,
selling,
varying etc.

Number of securities to
which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American,
European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of
securities

Exercise price per unit
(GBP)

1p ordinary

CALL

Exercise

3,500,000

0.0000

1p ordinary

CALL

Exercise

3,500,000

0.0000

1p ordinary

CALL

Exercise

3,500,000

0.0000

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit
(if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding,
formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal
or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the
disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with
a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between
the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

14 February 2018

Contact name:

Cathal McKenna

Telephone number:

02890 409 544

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information
Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at [email protected]

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Booker Group plc published this content on 14 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2018 10:40:06 UTC.

