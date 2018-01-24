Booker : Rule 2.9 Announcement

24 January 2018
Booker Group plc
RULE 2.9 ANNOUNCEMENT - RELEVANT SECURITIES IN ISSUE
In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Takeover Code, Booker Group plc confirms that, as at 23 January 2018, it had 1,791,956,231 ordinary shares of one penny each in issue and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Booker currently holds no ordinary shares in treasury. The ISIN for the Booker shares is GB00B01TND91.
For further information, please contact:
Tulchan Communications (PR Adviser to the Company)
Tel: 020 7353 4200
Attn: Susanna Voyle
Booker Group plc published this content on 24 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
