Booker : Rule 2.9 Announcement

24 January 2018

Booker Group plc

RULE 2.9 ANNOUNCEMENT - RELEVANT SECURITIES IN ISSUE

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Takeover Code, Booker Group plc confirms that, as at 23 January 2018, it had 1,791,956,231 ordinary shares of one penny each in issue and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Booker currently holds no ordinary shares in treasury. The ISIN for the Booker shares is GB00B01TND91.

