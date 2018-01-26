Log in
Booker : Rule 2.9 Announcement

01/26/2018 | 08:19am CET

26 January 2018

Booker Group plc

RULE 2.9 ANNOUNCEMENT - RELEVANT SECURITIES IN ISSUE

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Takeover Code, Booker Group plc confirms that, as at 25 January 2018, it had 1,792,011,972 ordinary shares of one penny each in issue and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Booker currently holds no ordinary shares in treasury. The ISIN for the Booker shares is GB00B01TND91.

For further information, please contact:

Tulchan Communications (PR Adviser to the Company)

Tel: 020 7353 4200

Attn: Susanna Voyle

Booker Group plc published this content on 26 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2018 07:09:12 UTC.

