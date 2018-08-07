Booking Holdings : to Make Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on Wednesday, August 8

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter 2018 financial results for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 8, through a press release posted on the company's Investor Relations website: http://ir.bookingholdings.com.

Booking Holdings intends to hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter financial results. The event will be webcasted at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. Audio replays will be available on the website for seven days thereafter.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 220 countries and territories through six primary brands - Booking.com, priceline.com, KAYAK, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to help people experience the world. For more information, visit Bookingholdings.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booking-holdings-to-make-second-quarter-2018-earnings-press-release-available-on-companys-investor-relations-website-on-wednesday-august-8-300693312.html

SOURCE Booking Holdings