Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Booking Holdings Inc    BKNG

BOOKING HOLDINGS INC (BKNG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Booking Holdings : to Make Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on Wednesday, August 8

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 06:31pm CEST

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter 2018 financial results for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 8, through a press release posted on the company's Investor Relations website: http://ir.bookingholdings.com.

Booking Holdings intends to hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter financial results. The event will be webcasted at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. Audio replays will be available on the website for seven days thereafter.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 220 countries and territories through six primary brands - Booking.compriceline.comKAYAKagoda.comRentalcars.com and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to help people experience the world. For more information, visit Bookingholdings.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booking-holdings-to-make-second-quarter-2018-earnings-press-release-available-on-companys-investor-relations-website-on-wednesday-august-8-300693312.html

SOURCE Booking Holdings


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOOKING HOLDINGS INC
06:31pBOOKING HOLDINGS : to Make Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Press Release Available ..
PR
08:01aBOOKING : Q2 2018 Booking Holdings Earnings Conference Call
PU
08/06Market Survey of Online Travel Market Growth By Types of Platform, Service Ty..
AQ
08/03BOOKING HOLDINGS INC : half-yearly earnings release
07/31BOOKING : OpenTable Reveals the 50 Best Southern Restaurants for Extra Summer Si..
PR
07/30BOOKING : com Cooks Up 'Taste of Travel' Experience in New York With Celebrity C..
PU
07/24Marijuana Stocks Betting on "Cannabis-Tourism"
AC
07/24Three Internet Bosses Lead List of Top-Paid Retail CEOs
DJ
07/24GLOBAL ONLINE TRAVEL BOOKING PLATFOR : To grow at the Highest CAGR Increasing De..
AQ
07/18BOOKING : Didi Chuxing and Booking Holdings Enter into Strategic Partnership; Bo..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06Oppenheimer confident on Booking Holdings 
08/04STOCKS TO WATCH : Meet The New Ford 
08/03TripAdvisor +1.1% as Needham upgrades on experiences upside potential 
08/02Polen Capital Portfolio Manager Commentary Q2 2018 
08/01A 40% Gain In One Day? 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.