Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. : Appoints Lisa G. Laube and Bradley M. Weston to Its Board of Directors

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: BOOT) today announced that Lisa G. Laube, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc., and Bradley M. Weston, former Chief Executive Officer of Petco, have been appointed to its Board of Directors. Ms. Laube and Mr. Weston will replace Christian B. Johnson, who has resigned from the Board. With their appointment, the Board now consists of eight directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome both Lisa and Brad to our Board of Directors and look forward to adding their valuable experience within the retail industry,” commented Jim Conroy, Chief Executive Officer. “Both Lisa and Brad have demonstrated proven leadership and will bring further depth to the already robust composition of our Board. I would also like to thank Chris Johnson for his contributions to our Board since 2011. Chris has provided tremendous support and guidance over the last 7 years and has helped expand the Boot Barn brand across the country. Chris has been an incredible mentor to the entire management team and a trusted advisor to me, and I am thankful for the advice and leadership he has provided for us over the years.”

Ms. Laube currently serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Ms. Laube has extensive experience in merchandising, marketing and e-commerce, having previously served as the President of Party City and Vice President of Merchandising for White Barn Candle Company, a division of Bath and Body Works. Mr. Weston currently serves on the board of directors of National Retail Federation, the world’s largest retail trade association. Mr. Weston has broad experience in the retail industry, having served as the Chief Executive Officer of Petco, Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer of Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. and Senior Vice President, General Merchandise Manager for May Merchandising Company.

About Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.

Boot Barn is the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. Boot Barn now operates 232 stores in 31 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. The Company also operates www.sheplers.com, the nation’s leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com, an e-commerce site selling to customers who live a country lifestyle. For more information, call 888-Boot-Barn.

Forward-Looking Statements

