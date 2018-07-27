Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. : Appoints Lisa G. Laube and Bradley M. Weston to Its Board of Directors

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: BOOT) today
announced that Lisa G. Laube, Executive Vice President and Chief
Merchandising Officer of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc., and Bradley M.
Weston, former Chief Executive Officer of Petco, have been appointed to
its Board of Directors. Ms. Laube and Mr. Weston will replace Christian
B. Johnson, who has resigned from the Board. With their appointment, the
Board now consists of eight directors.
“We are thrilled to welcome both Lisa and Brad to our Board of Directors
and look forward to adding their valuable experience within the retail
industry,” commented Jim Conroy, Chief Executive Officer. “Both Lisa and
Brad have demonstrated proven leadership and will bring further depth to
the already robust composition of our Board. I would also like to thank
Chris Johnson for his contributions to our Board since 2011. Chris has
provided tremendous support and guidance over the last 7 years and has
helped expand the Boot Barn brand across the country. Chris has been an
incredible mentor to the entire management team and a trusted advisor to
me, and I am thankful for the advice and leadership he has provided for
us over the years.”
Ms. Laube currently serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief
Merchandising Officer of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Ms. Laube has
extensive experience in merchandising, marketing and e-commerce, having
previously served as the President of Party City and Vice President of
Merchandising for White Barn Candle Company, a division of Bath and Body
Works. Mr. Weston currently serves on the board of directors of National
Retail Federation, the world’s largest retail trade association. Mr.
Weston has broad experience in the retail industry, having served as the
Chief Executive Officer of Petco, Senior Vice President and Chief
Merchandising Officer of Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. and Senior Vice
President, General Merchandise Manager for May Merchandising Company.
About Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.
Boot Barn is the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and
work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and
children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of
work and lifestyle brands. Boot Barn now operates 232 stores in 31
states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com.
The Company also operates www.sheplers.com,
the nation’s leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com,
an e-commerce site selling to customers who live a country lifestyle.
For more information, call 888-Boot-Barn.
