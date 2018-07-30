Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation    BAH

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION (BAH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation : Class A to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2018 / Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A (NYSE: BAH) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q1 Earnings Call to be held on July 30, 2018 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-21938385481F2.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDIN
12:01pBOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORAT : Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/27BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security H..
AQ
07/24BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON : Receives a $92M Task Order to Provide Cybersecurity and Te..
BU
07/24BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, C..
AQ
07/14BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON : wins task order for US Armys soldier protective equipment
AQ
07/12BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON : U.S. Defense Human Resources Activity Selects Booz Allen a..
AQ
07/10BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON : The Air Force Installation Contract Agency Awards Booz All..
BU
07/09BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statement..
AQ
07/05Netgear appoints brad maiorino to board of directors
AQ
07/04NETGEAR Appoints Brad Maiorino to Board of Directors
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/29Notable earnings before Monday?s open 
07/10Booz Allen Hamilton wins a 5-year, $43M task order contract to support NSRDEC 
06/12Booz Allen goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
06/07Booz Allen (BAH) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
06/02STOCKS TO WATCH : Eyes On Apple's WWDC, SCOTUS And D.C. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 596 M
EBIT 2019 560 M
Net income 2019 349 M
Debt 2019 1 599 M
Yield 2019 1,70%
P/E ratio 2019 18,85
P/E ratio 2020 16,65
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
Capitalization 6 634 M
Chart BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 49,1 $
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Horacio D. Rozanski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ralph W. Shrader Chairman
Lloyd W. Howell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Joseph W. Mahaffee Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Peter J. Clare Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION19.96%6 634
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.39%134 675
ACCENTURE5.83%111 328
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES43.98%109 498
VMWARE, INC.18.74%61 347
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING18.82%61 338
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.