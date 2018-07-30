Log in
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
Booz Allen Hamilton : U.S. Government & GSA FEDSIM Select Booz Allen to Help Apply Artificial ...

07/30/2018 | 07:42pm CEST

The General Services Administration Federal Systems Integration and Management Center awards Booz Allen Hamilton a $885M task order to provide machine learning support to the U.S. Government Program Office for five years.

July 30, 2018

McLean, Va. - Today's intelligence environment necessitates that the U.S. government maintain unprecedented amounts of Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) data and information to thwart potential attacks and threats around the globe. Faced with the challenge of a relentless, 24/7 operations cycle, the U.S. Government (USG) Program Office has been tasked with developing and integrating an open systems architecture that introduces Enterprise Machine Learning Analytics and Persistent Services (eMAPS). The General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM) recently awarded Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) an $885M contract to provide an eMAPS solution that will enable the USG Program Office, Defense Department partners and the intelligence community to rapidly employ artificial intelligence, neural and deep neural networks - over a five-year period.

'The high volume, variety and velocity of intelligence acquired across the U.S. government cannot be harnessed by people alone,' said Booz Allen's Executive Vice President Judi Dotson. 'Our team of expert data scientists and engineers will apply cutting-edge solutions to deliver integrated eMAPS support to unlock the value of artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics, which will give warfighters positioned around the world the tools they need to drive U.S. national security forward.'

The new contract expands on Booz Allen's legacy supporting the USG Program Office community. It will focus on integrating machine learning capabilities with a full spectrum of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems that support military operations.

Read more about Booz Allen's expertise in applying innovative digital solutions to support U.S. federal intelligence capabilities, here.

Disclaimer

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 17:41:03 UTC
