Borregaard : Won European IR Award

Borregaard was awarded the prize 'Best Overall Investor Relations' during the IR Magazine Awards Europe 2018 this summer.

The group was nominated for awards in three different categories; 'Best Overall Investor Relations' (small cap), Best investor relations officer (in the small and mid-cap market) and best company in the Materials sector.

The IR Magazine Awards recognise individuals and companies that lead the way in investor relations in Europe. The event to place on June 28th in London and Investor Relations Officer Lotte Kvinlaug received the award on behalf of Borregaard.

In the picture: Stella Siggins (right in the picture) from the bank Berenberg presented the Best Investor Relations (Small Cap) Award to Investor Relations Lotte Kvinlaug from Borregaard. The English TV personality Stephen K. Amos hosted the event.