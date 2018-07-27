Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Borregaard : Won European IR Award

07/27/2018 | 08:43am CEST

Borregaard was awarded the prize 'Best Overall Investor Relations' during the IR Magazine Awards Europe 2018 this summer.

The group was nominated for awards in three different categories; 'Best Overall Investor Relations' (small cap), Best investor relations officer (in the small and mid-cap market) and best company in the Materials sector.

The IR Magazine Awards recognise individuals and companies that lead the way in investor relations in Europe. The event to place on June 28th in London and Investor Relations Officer Lotte Kvinlaug received the award on behalf of Borregaard.

In the picture: Stella Siggins (right in the picture) from the bank Berenberg presented the Best Investor Relations (Small Cap) Award to Investor Relations Lotte Kvinlaug from Borregaard. The English TV personality Stephen K. Amos hosted the event.

Disclaimer

Borregaard ASA published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 06:41:04 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 4 904 M
EBIT 2018 665 M
Net income 2018 517 M
Debt 2018 833 M
Yield 2018 2,80%
P/E ratio 2018 14,95
P/E ratio 2019 13,47
EV / Sales 2018 1,71x
EV / Sales 2019 1,61x
Capitalization 7 570 M
