Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Bossard Holding AG    BOSN   CH0238627142

BOSSARD HOLDING AG (BOSN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/10 05:30:08 pm
240.4 CHF   +0.25%
05:59a BOSSARD : Sales for entire year and fourth quarter of 2017
01/08BOSSARD HOLDING : annual sales release
2017 BOSSARD : Sales third quarter 2017
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Bossard : Sales for entire year and fourth quarter of 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2018 | 05:59am CET

Marked sales growth - new records in all market regions

The Bossard Group enjoyed strong growth in 2017: Sales in fiscal year 2017 rose 13.1 percent to CHF 786.2 million. Double-digit growth rates in all three market regions (Europe, America, and Asia) fueled this solid performance. In Europe, where Bossard realized 57 % of its revenue, fourth quarter sales grew an impressive 16.1 percent. In America, the Group's existing business contributed substantially to the 18.4 percent increase in sales. Bossard's Asia business posted a sales increase of 12.8 percent, clearly benefiting from recent years' investments in new capacities.

Last year's performance again impressively confirms the Bossard Group's growth strategy. Investments to develop new capacities and targeted acquisitions that consolidated our market positions in Europe and America were decisive factors in our surge in growth in 2017. All the acquisitions of the past few years were successfully integrated into the corporate structure, contributing significantly to the Bossard Group's overall positive development.

Increasing growth dynamics in Europe
In Europe, the Bossard Group boosted sales by 10.8 percent in fiscal year 2017 to CHF 444.9 million (in local currency: +9.3 percent), with growth rates climbing steadily from one quarter to the next. Sales from October to December, for example, grew no less than 16.1 percent to CHF 110.3 million (in local currency: +13.9 percent) compared to the same period in 2016. This dynamic development was largely due to past years' investments that consolidated our market position in various countries. It is important to note that all the countries contributed to this impressive performance, most of them posting double-digit growth rates.

Major strides in the America business
As in the previous year, Bossard made great strides in America: The 18.4 percent increase in sales to CHF 220.3 million is attributable to both organic growth as well as acquisitions. In particular, business with the largest US electric vehicle manufacturer continued to thrive, with the company launching production of a new model in the third quarter. This expansion in production will fuel further growth for the Bossard Group in 2018. Business with a major customer in the agricultural technology sector likewise added to our solid performance. Finally, Arnold Industries, which we acquired in September 2016, also contributed to the growth in sales. The reduced momentum in the America business in the second half of 2017 was due to two factors: First, our business with the above-mentioned US electric vehicle manufacturer faced a steep comparative baseline from the same period in 2016; and second, the consolidation effect from the acquisition of Arnold Industries was lower in the second half of the year.

Organic growth in Asia
In Asia, too, the Bossard Group benefited from past development efforts that substantially expanded capacities in China, Thailand, South Korea, and Malaysia. This increased presence in the industrial zones in Asia laid the critical groundwork for increasing sales in this market region by 12.8 percent to CHF 121.0 million (in local currency: +12.3 percent). In fact, Bossard posted double-digit sales growth in nearly all countries - particularly in China, our most important market in Asia.

Bossard will release the detailed year-end financial statements and the annual report 2017 at the media and analyst conference on March 7, 2018.

Net sales 4th quarter

change in %

in CHF million

2017

2016

in CHF

in local
currency

Europe

110.3

95.0

16.1%

13.9%

America

54.0

52.9

2.1%

3.4%

Asia

32.2

30.3

6.3%

5.8%

Group

196.5

178.2

10.3%

9.5%

Net sales January - December

change in %

in CHF million

2017

2016

in CHF

in local
currency

Europe

444.9

401.6

10.8%

9.3%

America

220.3

186.1

18.4%

18.4%

Asia

121.0

107.3

12.8%

12.3%

Group

786.2

695.0

13.1%

12.2%

Press Release as PDF

Bossard Holding AG published this content on 11 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2018 04:59:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOSSARD HOLDING AG
05:59a BOSSARD : Sales for entire year and fourth quarter of 2017
01/08BOSSARD HOLDING AG : annual sales release
2017 BOSSARD : Sales third quarter 2017
2017BOSSARD HOLDING AG : quaterly sales release
2017BOSSARD HOLDING AG : half-yearly earnings release
2017 BOSSARD : First half of 2017 – first results
2017BOSSARD HOLDING AG : half-yearly sales release
2017 BOSSARD : Flex Preferred Supplier Award 2017
2017 BOSSARD : Outlook first half of 2017
2017 BOSSARD : China moves to new location
More news
Financials ( CHF)
Sales 2017 786 M
EBIT 2017 101 M
Net income 2017 81,6 M
Debt 2017 121 M
Yield 2017 1,72%
P/E ratio 2017 22,39
P/E ratio 2018 21,64
EV / Sales 2017 2,18x
EV / Sales 2018 1,99x
Capitalization 1 595 M
Chart BOSSARD HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Bossard Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | BOSN | CH0238627142 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BOSSARD HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 237  CHF
Spread / Average Target -1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Dean Group Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Schmuckli Chairman
Stephan Johannes Joseph Zehnder Group Chief Financial Officer
Anton Lauber Deputy Chairman
Helen Wetter-Bossard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSSARD HOLDING AG4.26%1 619
FANUC CORP10.28%54 366
ATLAS COPCO AB6.24%54 185
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES3.53%27 671
PARKER HANNIFIN2.99%27 620
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER2.31%26 623
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.