Bossini International : Date of Board Meeting

BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 堡獅龍國際集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 592)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Bossini International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 21 February 2018 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the release of interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 31 December 2017 and considering the payment of an interim dividend (if any).

Bossini International Holdings Limited

WONG Suk May

Hong Kong, 5 February 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three Executive Directors, namely Ms.

TSIN Man Kuen Bess (Chairman), Mr. MAK Tak Cheong Edmund and Mr. CHAN Cheuk Him Paul and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. CHEONG Shin Keong, Ms.

LEUNG Mei Han and Prof. SIN Yat Ming.

