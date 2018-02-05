Log in
Bossini International : Date of Board Meeting

02/05/2018 | 10:25am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 堡獅龍國際集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 592)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Bossini International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 21 February 2018 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the release of interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 31 December 2017 and considering the payment of an interim dividend (if any).

By Order of the Board

Bossini International Holdings Limited

WONG Suk May

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 5 February 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three Executive Directors, namely Ms.

TSIN Man Kuen Bess (Chairman), Mr. MAK Tak Cheong Edmund and Mr. CHAN Cheuk Him Paul and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. CHEONG Shin Keong, Ms.

LEUNG Mei Han and Prof. SIN Yat Ming.

*For identification purposes only

Bossini International Holdings Limited published this content on 05 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2018 09:24:09 UTC.

Managers
NameTitle
Tak Cheong Mak Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Man Kuen Tsin Executive Chairman
Cheuk Him Chan Executive Director & Finance Director
Mei Han Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Yat Ming Sin Independent Non-Executive Director
