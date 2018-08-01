Link Media Outdoor : Announces the Acquisition of Tammy Lynn Outdoor, LLC

Link Media Outdoor (“Link”), a subsidiary of Boston Omaha Corporation
(NASDAQ: BOMN), has completed the acquisition of Tammy Lynn Outdoor, LLC
(“Tammy Lynn”), based in Bluefield, West Virginia. For over 25 years,
Tammy Lynn has been owned and operated by Bud and Tammy Acken and grew
to become West Virginia’s 5th largest outdoor advertising
company with over 250 billboard faces.
“We’re very pleased to have worked with Bud and Tammy Acken on this
transaction who have spent years building a wonderful plant with land
costs averaging around 5% of revenue,” said Jim McLaughlin, President
and CEO of Link. “Link is excited to expand into new territories, like
West Virginia, and we look forward to having the employees of Tammy Lynn
join our team.”
The majority of the purchase will be completed using cash but, as part
of the consideration for the purchase, Mr. Acken will receive 85,170
shares of Boston Omaha Class A common stock. Boston Omaha has agreed to
register these shares on a Form S-3 following the completion of the
acquisition. As of July 31, 2018, Boston Omaha had 20,922,854 shares of
Class A common stock and 1,055,560 of Class B common stock issued and
outstanding.
For more information on Link Media or for any outdoor advertising needs,
please visit www.linkmediaoutdoor.com.
About Link Media Outdoor
Link Media Outdoor is engaged in the outdoor advertising business with
billboard structures located throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia,
Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking
statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order
to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their
business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning
plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and
underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than
statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of
the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection
with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,”
“intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,”
“may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify
forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press
release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in
turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our
management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained
in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we
believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these
assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and
contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are
beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or
accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731006053/en/