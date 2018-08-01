Boston Properties : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
08/01/2018 | 12:21am CEST
Exceeds Top Ends of its Guidance Ranges and
Increases Full Year 2018 Projections
Boston
Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), a real estate investment
trust and one of the largest owners, managers and developers of Class A
office properties in the United States, reported results today for the
second quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Financial highlights for the quarter include:
Net income attributable to common shareholders of $128.7 million, or
$0.83 per diluted share, compared to $133.7 million, or $0.87 per
diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
Funds from Operations (FFO) of $244.4 million, or $1.58 per diluted
share. This compares to FFO of $257.9 million, or $1.67 per diluted
share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
FFO of $1.58 per diluted share was $0.04 per share greater than
the mid-point of the Company’s previous guidance of $1.53 - $1.55
per diluted share, primarily due to:
$0.02 per share of greater than projected portfolio
operations; $0.01 per share resulting from greater than
projected development and management services revenue; and
$0.01 per share of lower than projected interest expense.
The Company also increased its guidance for full year 2018 EPS and FFO
per share as follows:
Projected EPS (diluted) for 2018 of $3.48 - $3.53 per share, an
increase of $0.18 per share from the mid-point of its most recent
guidance; and
Projected FFO per share (diluted) for 2018 of $6.36 - $6.41 per
share, an increase of $0.07 per share from the mid-point of its
most recent guidance.
Recent business highlights include:
Acquired Santa Monica Business Park in Santa Monica, California, a
47-acre office park consisting of 21 buildings totaling
approximately 1.2 million net rentable square feet, in a joint
venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.
Established a joint venture to acquire a development site at 3
Hudson Boulevard in New York City that can accommodate the future
development of a Class A office tower with up to 2.0 million net
rentable square feet.
Signed a 440,000 square foot lease with an affiliate of Verizon
Communications, Inc. and commenced development of The Hub on
Causeway - Office development project located at 100 Causeway
Street in Boston, Massachusetts, a 627,000 square foot, Class A
office tower with the Company’s 50/50 joint venture partner
Delaware North. Under the lease agreement, Verizon will lease
approximately 70% of the office tower for a term of 20 years.
At June 30, 2018, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 178 properties
aggregating approximately 50.2 million square feet, including twelve
properties under construction/redevelopment totaling approximately 6.0
million square feet. The overall percentage of leased space for the 162
properties in-service (excluding the Company’s three residential
properties and hotel) as of June 30, 2018 was 90.4%.
The reported results are unaudited and there can be no assurance that
these reported results will not vary from the final information for the
quarter ended June 30, 2018. In the opinion of management, the Company
has made all adjustments considered necessary for a fair statement of
these reported results.
Significant events during the second quarter included:
Development activities
On June 7, 2018, the Company completed and fully placed in-service its
Signature at Reston development project comprised of 508 apartment
units and retail space aggregating approximately 518,000 square feet
located in Reston, Virginia. The retail space totaling approximately
25,000 net rentable square feet is approximately 81% leased and the
residential units are currently approximately 35% leased.
On June 20, 2018, the Company partially placed in-service its Proto
Kendall Square development project comprised of 280 apartment units
and retail space aggregating approximately 167,000 square feet located
in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The retail space totaling approximately
15,000 net rentable square feet is approximately 98% leased and the
residential units are currently approximately 32% leased.
Acquisition and disposition activities
On May 24, 2018, the Company completed the sale of its 91 Hartwell
Avenue property located in Lexington, Massachusetts for a gross sale
price of approximately $22.2 million. Net cash proceeds totaled
approximately $21.7 million, resulting in a gain on sale of real
estate totaling approximately $15.5 million. 91 Hartwell Avenue is an
approximately 119,000 net rentable square foot Class A office property.
Capital markets activities
On April 19, 2018, a joint venture in which the Company has a 50%
interest obtained construction financing with a total commitment of
$180.0 million collateralized by its Hub on Causeway - Residential
development project. The construction financing bears interest at a
variable rate equal to LIBOR plus 2.00% per annum and matures on April
19, 2022, with two, one-year extension options, subject to certain
conditions. The joint venture has not yet drawn any funds under the
loan. The Hub on Causeway - Residential is an approximately 320,000
square foot project comprised of 440 residential units located in
Boston, Massachusetts.
On April 24, 2018, the Company's Operating Partnership exercised its
option to draw $500.0 million on its unsecured delayed draw term loan
facility. The unsecured term loan totaling $500.0 million bears
interest at a variable rate equal to LIBOR plus 0.90% per annum based
on the Company's Operating Partnership's current credit rating and
matures on April 24, 2022.
On April 27, 2018, a joint venture in which the Company has a 60%
interest refinanced the mortgage loan collateralized by its 540
Madison Avenue property located in New York City totaling $120.0
million. The mortgage loan bears interest at a variable rate equal to
LIBOR plus 1.10% per annum and matures on June 5, 2023. The previous
mortgage loan bore interest at a variable rate equal to LIBOR plus
1.50% per annum and was scheduled to mature on June 5, 2018. 540
Madison Avenue is an approximately 284,000 net rentable square foot
Class A office property.
Transactions completed subsequent to June 30, 2018:
On July 13, 2018, the Company entered into a joint venture with a
third party to acquire a development site at 3 Hudson Boulevard that,
upon the future acquisition of additional available development
rights, can accommodate a Class A office tower with up to 2.0 million
net rentable square feet located on the entire square block between
11th Avenue and Hudson Boulevard Park from West 34th Street to West
35th Street in New York City. The Company owns a 25% interest in and
will be the managing member of the joint venture. The acquisition
includes improvements consisting of excavation work and foundation
elements that are currently being constructed on the site. The Company
contributed cash totaling approximately $45.6 million at closing and
will contribute in the future approximately $62.2 million for its
initial capital contribution, a portion of which will fund the
remaining costs to complete the foundation elements to grade for the
future office building. In addition, the Company has provided $80.0
million of mortgage financing to the joint venture which bears
interest at a variable rate equal to LIBOR plus 3.50% per annum and
matures on July 13, 2023, with extension options, subject to certain
conditions.
On July 19, 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of Santa
Monica Business Park in the Ocean Park neighborhood of Santa Monica,
California for a purchase price of approximately $627.5 million,
including $11.5 million of seller funded leasing costs after the
effective date of the purchase and sale agreement. Santa Monica
Business Park is a 47-acre office park consisting of 21 buildings
totaling approximately 1.2 million net rentable square feet.
Approximately 70% of the rentable square footage is subject to a
ground lease with 80 years remaining, including renewal periods. The
ground lease provides the Company with the right to purchase the land
underlying the properties in 2028 with subsequent purchase rights
every 15 years. The property is 94% leased. The acquisition was
completed in a joint venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board, which invested approximately $147.4 million for a 45% ownership
interest in the joint venture. Boston Properties will provide
customary operating, property management and leasing services to, and
invested approximately $180.1 million in the joint venture. The
acquisition was completed with $300.0 million of financing. The
mortgage financing bears interest at a variable rate equal to LIBOR
plus 1.28% per annum and matures on July 19, 2025. At closing, the
borrower under the loan entered into interest rate swap contracts with
notional amounts aggregating $300.0 million through April 1, 2025,
resulting in a fixed rate of approximately 4.063% per annum through
the expiration of the interest rate swap contracts.
On July 27, 2018, the Company entered into a joint venture with its
partner at The Hub on Causeway mixed-use development to acquire the
air rights for the development of an approximately 627,000 net
rentable square foot Class A office tower at the site to be known as
100 Causeway Street. The joint venture entered into a lease agreement
with an affiliate of Verizon Communications, Inc. under which Verizon
will lease approximately 70% of the office tower for a term of 20
years. With the execution of the lease, the joint venture commenced
development of the project. The Company will serve as co-development
manager for the project and will own a 50% interest in the joint
venture. The Company’s share of the total project cost is estimated to
be approximately $270 million.
EPS and FFO per Share Guidance:
The Company’s guidance for the third quarter and full year 2018 for EPS
(diluted) and FFO per share (diluted) is set forth and reconciled below.
Except as described below, the estimates reflect management’s view of
current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect
to rental rates, occupancy levels and the earnings impact of the events
referenced in this release and otherwise referenced during the
conference call referred to below. The estimates do not include possible
future gains or losses or the impact on operating results from other
possible future property acquisitions or dispositions, other possible
capital markets activity or possible future impairment charges. EPS
estimates may be subject to fluctuations as a result of several factors,
including changes in the recognition of depreciation and amortization
expense and any gains or losses associated with disposition activity.
The Company is not able to assess at this time the potential impact of
these factors on projected EPS. By definition, FFO does not include real
estate-related depreciation and amortization, impairment losses on
depreciable real estate or gains or losses associated with disposition
activities. There can be no assurance that the Company’s actual results
will not differ materially from the estimates set forth below.
As set forth below, the Company has updated its projected EPS (diluted)
for the full year 2018 to $3.48 - $3.53 per share from $3.28 - $3.37 per
share. This is an increase of $0.18 per share at the mid-point of the
Company’s guidance consisting of $0.11 per share related to gains on
sales of real estate recorded in the second quarter of 2018, $0.03 per
share of better than expected portfolio operations, $0.03 per share of
additional development in management services revenue, and $0.02 per
share of lower interest expense, offset by ($0.01) per share related to
the sale of 91 Hartwell Avenue in the second quarter of 2018.
In addition, the Company has updated its projected guidance for FFO per
share (diluted) for the full year 2018 to $6.36 - $6.41 per share from
$6.27 - $6.36 per share. This is an increase of $0.07 per share at the
mid-point consisting of $0.03 per share of better than expected
portfolio operations, $0.03 per share of additional development and
management services revenue, and $0.02 per share of lower interest
expense, offset by ($0.01) per share related to the sale of 91 Hartwell
Avenue in the second quarter of 2018.
Third Quarter 2018
Full Year 2018
Low
-
High
Low
-
High
Projected EPS (diluted)
$
0.73
-
$
0.75
$
3.48
-
$
3.53
Add:
Projected Company Share of Real Estate Depreciation and Amortization
0.88
-
0.88
3.55
-
3.55
Less:
Projected Company Share of Gains on Sales of Real Estate
—
-
—
0.67
-
0.67
Projected FFO per Share (diluted)
$
1.61
-
$
1.63
$
6.36
-
$
6.41
Additionally, a copy of Boston Properties’ second quarter 2018
“Supplemental Operating and Financial Data” and this press release are
available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.bostonproperties.com.
Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate company, organized
as a real estate investment trust, that develops, redevelops, acquires,
manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A
office space totaling 50.2 million square feet and consisting of 166
office properties (including nine properties under construction), six
residential properties (including three properties under construction),
five retail properties and one hotel. The Company is one of the largest
owners and developers of Class A office properties in the United States,
concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San
Francisco and Washington, DC.
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
June 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
(in thousands, except for share and par value
amounts)
ASSETS
Real estate, at cost
$
20,152,578
$
19,622,379
Construction in progress
1,163,040
1,269,338
Land held for future development
210,902
204,925
Less: accumulated depreciation
(4,745,590
)
(4,589,634
)
Total real estate
16,780,930
16,507,008
Cash and cash equivalents
472,555
434,767
Cash held in escrows
254,505
70,602
Investments in securities
30,063
29,161
Tenant and other receivables, net
63,660
92,186
Accrued rental income, net
912,652
861,575
Deferred charges, net
678,319
679,038
Prepaid expenses and other assets
85,972
77,971
Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
682,507
619,925
Total assets
$
19,961,163
$
19,372,233
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:
Mortgage notes payable, net
$
2,972,052
$
2,979,281
Unsecured senior notes, net
7,251,578
7,247,330
Unsecured line of credit
—
45,000
Unsecured term loan, net
498,248
—
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
327,067
331,500
Dividends and distributions payable
139,263
139,040
Accrued interest payable
96,844
83,646
Other liabilities
462,869
443,980
Total liabilities
11,747,921
11,269,777
Commitments and contingencies
—
—
Equity:
Stockholders’ equity attributable to Boston Properties, Inc.:
Excess stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, none
issued or outstanding
—
—
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized;
5.25% Series B cumulative redeemable preferred stock, $0.01 par
value, liquidation preference $2,500 per share, 92,000 shares
authorized, 80,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018
and December 31, 2017
200,000
200,000
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized,
154,490,429 and 154,404,186 issued and 154,411,529 and 154,325,286
outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
1,544
1,543
Additional paid-in capital
6,391,460
6,377,908
Dividends in excess of earnings
(649,747
)
(712,343
)
Treasury common stock at cost, 78,900 shares at June 30, 2018 and
December 31, 2017
(2,722
)
(2,722
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(47,695
)
(50,429
)
Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Boston Properties, Inc.
5,892,840
5,813,957
Noncontrolling interests:
Common units of the Operating Partnership
621,221
604,739
Property partnerships
1,699,181
1,683,760
Total equity
8,213,242
8,102,456
Total liabilities and equity
$
19,961,163
$
19,372,233
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Revenue
Rental
Base rent
$
516,439
$
520,542
$
1,035,946
$
1,024,104
Recoveries from tenants
95,259
89,163
190,377
178,327
Parking and other
26,904
26,462
53,038
52,072
Total rental revenue
638,602
636,167
1,279,361
1,254,503
Hotel revenue
14,607
13,375
23,709
20,795
Development and management services
9,305
7,365
17,710
13,837
Direct reimbursements of payroll and related costs from management
services contracts
1,970
—
4,855
—
Total revenue
664,484
656,907
1,325,635
1,289,135
Expenses
Operating
Rental
237,790
230,454
478,119
458,741
Hotel
8,741
8,404
16,814
15,495
General and administrative
28,468
27,141
64,362
58,527
Payroll and related costs from management services contracts
1,970
—
4,855
—
Transaction costs
474
299
495
333
Depreciation and amortization
156,417
151,919
322,214
311,124
Total expenses
433,860
418,217
886,859
844,220
Operating income
230,624
238,690
438,776
444,915
Other income (expense)
Income from unconsolidated joint ventures
769
3,108
1,230
6,192
Interest and other income
2,579
1,504
4,227
2,118
Gains from investments in securities
505
730
379
1,772
Gains from early extinguishments of debt
—
14,354
—
14,354
Interest expense
(92,204
)
(95,143
)
(182,424
)
(190,677
)
Income before gains on sales of real estate
142,273
163,243
262,188
278,674
Gains on sales of real estate
18,292
3,767
114,689
3,900
Net income
160,565
167,010
376,877
282,574
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
Noncontrolling interests in property partnerships
(14,400
)
(15,203
)
(31,634
)
(19,627
)
Noncontrolling interest—common units of the Operating Partnership
(14,859
)
(15,473
)
(35,311
)
(26,933
)
Net income attributable to Boston Properties, Inc.
131,306
136,334
309,932
236,014
Preferred dividends
(2,625
)
(2,625
)
(5,250
)
(5,250
)
Net income attributable to Boston Properties, Inc. common
shareholders
$
128,681
$
133,709
$
304,682
$
230,764
Basic earnings per common share attributable to Boston Properties,
Inc. common shareholders:
Net income
$
0.83
$
0.87
$
1.97
$
1.50
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
154,415
154,177
154,400
154,019
Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Boston Properties,
Inc. common shareholders:
Net income
$
0.83
$
0.87
$
1.97
$
1.50
Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares
outstanding
154,571
154,331
154,638
154,273
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (1) (Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Net income attributable to Boston Properties, Inc. common
shareholders
$
128,681
$
133,709
$
304,682
$
230,764
Add:
Preferred dividends
2,625
2,625
5,250
5,250
Noncontrolling interest - common units of the Operating Partnership
14,859
15,473
35,311
26,933
Noncontrolling interests in property partnerships
14,400
15,203
31,634
19,627
Less:
Gains on sales of real estate
18,292
3,767
114,689
3,900
Income before gains on sales of real estate
142,273
163,243
262,188
278,674
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
156,417
151,919
322,214
311,124
Noncontrolling interests in property partnerships' share of
depreciation and amortization
(18,426
)
(19,327
)
(36,647
)
(40,742
)
Company's share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated
joint ventures
9,312
9,629
18,756
18,670
Corporate-related depreciation and amortization
(406
)
(486
)
(811
)
(1,011
)
Less:
Noncontrolling interests in property partnerships
14,400
15,203
31,634
19,627
Preferred dividends
2,625
2,625
5,250
5,250
Funds from operations (FFO) attributable to the Operating
Partnership common unitholders (including Boston Properties, Inc.)
272,145
287,150
528,816
541,838
Less:
Noncontrolling interest - common units of the Operating
Partnership’s share of funds from operations
27,704
29,269
53,812
55,593
Funds from operations attributable to Boston Properties, Inc. common
shareholders
$
244,441
$
257,881
$
475,004
$
486,245
Boston Properties, Inc.’s percentage share of funds from operations
- basic
89.82
%
89.81
%
89.82
%
89.74
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
154,415
154,177
154,400
154,019
FFO per share basic
$
1.58
$
1.67
$
3.08
$
3.16
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
154,571
154,331
154,638
154,273
FFO per share diluted
$
1.58
$
1.67
$
3.07
$
3.15
(1) Pursuant to the revised definition of Funds from Operations adopted
by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate
Investment Trusts (“Nareit”), we calculate Funds from Operations, or
“FFO,” by adjusting net income (loss) attributable to Boston Properties,
Inc. common shareholders (computed in accordance with GAAP) for gains
(or losses) from sales of properties, impairment losses on depreciable
real estate consolidated on our balance sheet, impairment losses on our
investments in unconsolidated joint ventures driven by a measurable
decrease in the fair value of depreciable real estate held by the
unconsolidated joint ventures and real estate-related depreciation and
amortization. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure, but we believe the
presentation of FFO, combined with the presentation of required GAAP
financial measures, has improved the understanding of operating results
of REITs among the investing public and has helped make comparisons of
REIT operating results more meaningful. Management generally considers
FFO and FFO per share to be useful measures for understanding and
comparing our operating results because, by excluding gains and losses
related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets,
impairment losses and real estate asset depreciation and amortization
(which can differ across owners of similar assets in similar condition
based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO and
FFO per share can help investors compare the operating performance of a
company’s real estate across reporting periods and to the operating
performance of other companies.
Our computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other
REITs or real estate companies that do not define the term in accordance
with the current Nareit definition or that interpret the current Nareit
definition differently.
In order to facilitate a clear understanding of the Company's operating
results, FFO should be examined in conjunction with net income
attributable to Boston Properties, Inc. common shareholders as presented
in the Company's consolidated financial statements. FFO should not be
considered as a substitute for net income attributable to Boston
Properties, Inc. common shareholders (determined in accordance with
GAAP) or any other GAAP financial measures and should only be considered
together with and as a supplement to the Company's financial information
prepared in accordance with GAAP.
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. PORTFOLIO LEASING
PERCENTAGES