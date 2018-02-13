Botswana Diamonds : Botswana Exploration Programme Starts

Log in
02/13/2018 | 11:11am CET

Botswana Diamonds PLC

('Botswana Diamonds' or the 'Company')

Botswana Exploration Programme Starts

Botswana Diamonds is pleased to announce that work is commencing on the H1 2018 Alrosa/Botswana joint venture (Sunland Minerals) in Botswana. The objective of the work is to follow-up on 15 previously identified priority geophysical targets in PL232- 235 and PL001-004 in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve ('CKGR'). Ground magnetics will be used to supplement the airborne gravity and airborne magnetic data obtained in earlier work. A soil sample programme will operate in conjunction with the magnetic surveys. The objective is to turn geophysical targets already identified into drill targets.

This phase of the work is being supervised by an exploration team from Botswana Diamonds and is fully funded.

The Board is also pleased to inform shareholders that at the Mining Indaba held in Cape Town last week, Botswana Diamonds was awarded runner up in the prestigious Livingstone and Stanley Award for African exploration. Randgold Resources was awarded the first prize.

This release has been approved by James Campbell, Managing Director of Botswana Diamonds plc, a qualified geologist (Pr.Sci.Nat), a Fellow of the South African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining with over 32-years' experience in the diamond sector.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

ENDS

Enquiries:

Botswana Diamonds PLC

John Teeling, Chairman

+353 1 833 2833

James Campbell, Managing Director

+27 83 457 3724

Northland Capital Partners Limited

David Hignell/Gerry Beaney (Corporate Finance)

+44 (0) 203 861 6625

John Howes (Broking)

Blytheweigh

+44 (0) 207 138 3204

Camilla Horsfall

+44 (0) 781 784 1793

Nick Elwes

+44 (0) 783 185 1855

Teneo PSG

Luke Hogg

+353 (0) 1 661 4055

Alan Tyrrell

+353 (0) 1 661 4055

www.botswanadiamonds.co.uk

Botswana Diamonds plc published this content on 13 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2018 10:10:07 UTC.

