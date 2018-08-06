Log in
BOURBON: Appointment of Thierry Hochoa as Chief Financial Officer

08/06/2018 | 06:16pm CEST

Marseilles, August 6th 2018

Appointment of Thierry Hochoa as Chief Financial Officer

BOURBON Corporation announces today the appointment of Thierry Hochoa as Chief Financial Officer effective as of August 6th, 2018. He reports directly to Gaël Bodénès, Chief Executive Officer of BOURBON Corporation.

A graduate of IAE Paris, ESCP Business School and also CPA, Thierry Hochoa began his career in 1994 as an external auditor at Arthur Andersen, then Ernst & Young (EY). In 2004, he joined Technip, first as Director of Internal Audit, then held various finance positions at Group level before becoming, in 2011, Corporate Financial Control Director. In 2013, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer of operations in Southeast Asia on the key Yamal project in Shanghai. In February 2016, he became Vice-President Finance & Group Controller in Paris and actively worked on the merger and integration project of Technip with the American FMC Technologies.
In April 2018, Thierry Hochoa joined BOURBON Corporation as Director of the financial structuring project for the three Standalone Companies created in the context of the #BOURBONINMOTION strategic action plan.

About BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub - surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest - generation vessel s and the expertise of almost 8,400 skilled employees. Through its 29 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2017, BOURBON'S revenue came to €860.6 million and the company operated a fleet of 508 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

Contacts

 

BOURBON Media relations agency
Investor Relations, analysts,
shareholders 		Publicis Consultants
+33 140 138 607   Vilizara Lazarova
[email protected] +33 144 824 634
  [email protected]
Corporate Communications  
Christelle Loisel  
+33 491 136 732  
[email protected]  


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BOURBON via Globenewswire
