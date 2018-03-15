Log in
02:01aBOURBON : 2017 Annual Results
GL
BOURBON: Changes in BOURBON Corporation's governance

Paris, March 15, 2018

Changes in BOURBON Corporation's governance

At its meeting held on March 14, 2018, the Board of Directors of BOURBON Corporation decided, upon proposal of the Executive Chairman and opinion of the Nominating, Compensations and Governance Committee, to separate the functions of Chairman of the Board and CEO. Gaël Bodénès was therefore appointed Chief Executive Officer; Jacques de Chateauvieux remains Chairman of the Board. The Board also confirmed Astrid de Bréon in her duties, as Chief Financial Officer.

These decisions are fully in line with the governance evolution announced on September the 8th, 2017.

The group's executive team is thus composed of:
- Gaël Bodénès, Chief Executive Officer
- Astrid de Bréon, Chief Financial Officer.


ABOUT BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more 8400 skilled employees. Through its 37 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides two operating Activities (Marine Services and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2016, BOURBON'S revenue came to € 860.6 million and the company operated a fleet of 508 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

CONTACTS

 

BOURBON                                   Media Relations agency
Publicis Consultants

Investor, analyst, shareholder relations             Vilizara Lazarova
+33 410 138 607                                +33 144 824 634   
[email protected] [email protected]@bourbon-online.com               [email protected]

Corporate Communications
Christelle Loisel
+33 491 136 732
[email protected]



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BOURBON via Globenewswire
