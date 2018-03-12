Bovie Medical Corporation : to Host Earnings Call

Log in
03/12/2018 | 05:04pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2018 / Bovie Medical Corporation (Nyse American: BVX) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 12, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/3519

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 37,4 M
EBIT 2017 -5,41 M
Net income 2017 -5,49 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,08x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,92x
Capitalization 77,9 M
Chart BOVIE MEDICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bovie Medical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | BVX | US10211F1003 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,17 $
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles D. Goodwin Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Robert Saron President, Director & Chief Marketing Officer
Andrew Makrides Executive Chairman
Jay D. Ewers CFO, Secretary & Treasurer
Shawn D. Roman Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOVIE MEDICAL CORPORATION-8.85%78
COLOPLAST A/S4.56%16 880
HENRY SCHEIN-3.94%10 740
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.17.88%4 841
AMPLIFON SPA9.74%3 924
PATTERSON COMPANIES-31.03%2 398
