Box : How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Business

Artificial intelligence is expected to transform how companies in almost every industry do business.

Aaron Levie, chief executive of Box Inc., and Stacy Brown-Philpot, CEO of TaskRabbit, sat down with Jason Dean, The Wall Street Journal's global technology editor, to discuss how they're taking advantage of machine learning.

Edited excerpts follow.

Build it or buy it?

MR. DEAN: Aaron, where is AI making a difference right now for your business?

MR. LEVIE: Box helps companies manage and share, and collaborate around their information. If you think about all of the unstructured data in the enterprise -- every document, every media asset, every email, every proposal, every contract -- all of this data you work on for one second and then it goes into an archive or repository, and you never get or extract value from it in the future.

At Box, we have tens of billions of files stored in the platform, and some customers have billions of files in their own instance. We want to be able to help customers make more sense of their information, and hopefully that begins to change the very business processes they run. For example, we want to make it so you can go into a meeting and instantly get the notes from the last meeting. We want to be able to bring machine learning into the everyday business experience that our customers have with their information, and eventually use it to just make work a little bit simpler.

MR. DEAN: Stacy, your company is at the nexus between technology and tasks that are hard to automate because they involve manual labor. How do you see AI playing a role in your business?

MS. BROWN-PHILPOT: The biggest thing that we're doing with machine learning today is how we match the client who wants a chore done with the tasker. We're collecting information and using data and machine learning to help us do a better match. Which customers should we spend more time with? How do we make sure the tasker who shows up for the job has the right skills and tools? And someday we won't have to actually talk to the person in the house. We're building machines that will talk to TaskRabbit, and then the tasker will show up and know what needs to be done.

MR. DEAN: Are you developing the technology internally or working with outside companies to provide it?

MS. BROWN-PHILPOT: The matching experience is the most important thing that our technology is doing today, and we built that. The person who shows up to do your job for TaskRabbit has to be the right person for the job, on time, every time. So we're going to own that.

We'll need to be able to talk to the machines, the refrigerator that makes a call to TaskRabbit to tell us a filter needs to be replaced. We built in API [application programming interface], and we hope other companies are also building those APIs, so we can partner with them on that technology.

We're already integrated with Echo, so if you have the TaskRabbit app on your phone, you can ask Alexa to order a tasker.

MR. DEAN: Aaron, you plan to use your own technology, as well as technology from the big tech giants, right?

MR. LEVIE: Yes. Our whole approach is, we're an open platform, so we want to bring in the best-in-class technology from wherever that innovation is coming.

And as we looked at the AI and machine-learning space about two or three years ago, we realized that there was going to be this massive, competitive battle between all of the big technology giants, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, IBM and others around building machine learning, or in some cases narrow AI services that can solve specific tasks.

We said to ourselves, if we compare our R&D budget to Google's, we aren't going to win that battle. We would rather take advantage of all of the thousands of people on Google's team who are going to be doing advancements in natural-language processing, or artificial intelligence.

We're going to build some of the underlying way of making sense of all of your unstructured information, the relationships between how people are working together. But then we want to bring in the best-in-class AI services from any of the major tech companies.

Competitive advantage

MR. DEAN: The big tech companies have data, which allows them to train their AIs much more effectively than a startup could. Is there a concern that they will use this to extend their dominance?

MS. BROWN-PHILPOT: We collect a lot of data. All of our transactions happen inside of an app, so we know exactly what's happening on a job. Recently we were acquired by IKEA, and we could tell them exactly how long it takes to assemble a bookcase.

We have real-time data from what's happening inside people's homes, and that's powerful. That kind of data will help us use AI to teach people how to do jobs better, how do our taskers do jobs better. That's unique.

MR. LEVIE: The key point is you have to really understand what is your competitive advantage for machine learning. That informs what data you need to own and what types of algorithms you need to invest in versus what can you let Google or whoever else build for you.

That's exactly the same trend that we saw with cloud computing when it started to rise, which is everybody used to think that they had to build out their own infrastructure. And then they realized that there was no advantage to that, so they began to use the public cloud.