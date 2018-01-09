Box : Names Christy Lake as Chief People Officer

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today
announced the appointment of Christy Lake as the company’s chief people
officer. Ms. Lake brings deep expertise in culture development, talent
strategy and learning and development to the Box team, having held human
resources (HR) leadership positions at Medallia, HP Software and The
Home Depot. Ms. Lake’s hire comes at a key time as Box continues its
evolution as a leader in cloud content management.
“Christy has a great track record of successfully cultivating culture
and developing talent as well as a true passion for people,” said Aaron
Levie, CEO and co-founder of Box. “We have an amazing team at Box who
work tirelessly to not only deliver innovative products to customers,
but also to drive our epic culture. As we scale, it's incredibly
important that we stay true to our values and to what makes Box an
incredible place to work. I am confident that Christy will help us
continue to build an organization that develops talent, celebrates
diversity and cultivates a place for Boxers to do their best work.”
“Box has a truly unique, fun and collaborative culture, and it’s
important to me that we keep the Boxer experience front and center.
Positive culture and the employee experience are the foundation for
sustained growth and success," said Christy Lake, chief people officer
at Box. “I am thrilled to work with Box leadership and the entire
company to continue to create an environment where Boxers can make the
most impact and be their best selves.”
Experience driving culture and talent strategy
Ms. Lake has had a distinguished career leading people organizations for
companies in a diverse set of industries, customer segments and
geographies.
She began her career in staffing roles for both Bain & Company and Cap
Gemini Ernst & Young before moving to The Home Depot. While at The Home
Depot, Ms. Lake built a nationally recognized college internship
program, led the corporate staffing team, acted as chief of staff for
the EVP of HR and led the HR mergers and acquisitions team. Following
The Home Depot, Ms. Lake moved to HP where after eight years in various
HR leadership roles of increasing responsibility, she became the head of
HR for HP Software. She was directly responsible for HR consultancy,
workforce planning, talent management, total rewards, and learning and
development for the Software organization encompassing 13,000 employees.
Most recently, Ms. Lake led the People and Culture organization at
Medallia where she focused on delivering a world-class employee
experience by digitizing and integrating HR processes and programs. Ms.
Lake and her team also drove the people function, from candidate-centric
recruitment through growth and development. During her time at Medallia,
the company grew significantly and earned Best Places to Work
designation on HRC's Corporate Equality Index. Ms. Lake holds a Bachelor
of Arts in Political Science from the University of Connecticut.
