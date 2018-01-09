Box : Names Christy Lake as Chief People Officer

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today announced the appointment of Christy Lake as the company’s chief people officer. Ms. Lake brings deep expertise in culture development, talent strategy and learning and development to the Box team, having held human resources (HR) leadership positions at Medallia, HP Software and The Home Depot. Ms. Lake’s hire comes at a key time as Box continues its evolution as a leader in cloud content management.

“Christy has a great track record of successfully cultivating culture and developing talent as well as a true passion for people,” said Aaron Levie, CEO and co-founder of Box. “We have an amazing team at Box who work tirelessly to not only deliver innovative products to customers, but also to drive our epic culture. As we scale, it's incredibly important that we stay true to our values and to what makes Box an incredible place to work. I am confident that Christy will help us continue to build an organization that develops talent, celebrates diversity and cultivates a place for Boxers to do their best work.”

“Box has a truly unique, fun and collaborative culture, and it’s important to me that we keep the Boxer experience front and center. Positive culture and the employee experience are the foundation for sustained growth and success," said Christy Lake, chief people officer at Box. “I am thrilled to work with Box leadership and the entire company to continue to create an environment where Boxers can make the most impact and be their best selves.”

Experience driving culture and talent strategy

Ms. Lake has had a distinguished career leading people organizations for companies in a diverse set of industries, customer segments and geographies.

She began her career in staffing roles for both Bain & Company and Cap Gemini Ernst & Young before moving to The Home Depot. While at The Home Depot, Ms. Lake built a nationally recognized college internship program, led the corporate staffing team, acted as chief of staff for the EVP of HR and led the HR mergers and acquisitions team. Following The Home Depot, Ms. Lake moved to HP where after eight years in various HR leadership roles of increasing responsibility, she became the head of HR for HP Software. She was directly responsible for HR consultancy, workforce planning, talent management, total rewards, and learning and development for the Software organization encompassing 13,000 employees.

Most recently, Ms. Lake led the People and Culture organization at Medallia where she focused on delivering a world-class employee experience by digitizing and integrating HR processes and programs. Ms. Lake and her team also drove the people function, from candidate-centric recruitment through growth and development. During her time at Medallia, the company grew significantly and earned Best Places to Work designation on HRC's Corporate Equality Index. Ms. Lake holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Connecticut.

