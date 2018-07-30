Box : OFX Group Turns to Box for Cloud Content Management

- Box enables a truly digital workplace for one of Australia’s largest international money transfer specialists -

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today announced that OzForex Limited, trading as OFX, part of the OFX Group (OFX:ASX) (“OFX”), the Australian international money transfer specialist, has moved its workforce to Box. Since 2016, OFX has been using Box in its seven global offices as part of its strategy to become a truly digital workplace.

“Box has completely transformed how we work on content,” said Phillip Scott, Head of IT Operations at OFX. “From our internal procedures through to how we process content from clients, Box has helped us to modernise our systems, making us significantly more efficient and productive and ultimately helped us to serve our customers better.”

“Additionally, by leveraging Box Platform our consumer and corporate clients can easily provide us with documents like passports, driver’s licenses, and bank statements, in a secure and compliant way. Such documents are essential for the new client registration process. Further, by adding metadata within Box, we’re able to tag attributes like Geography, Client, Type, etc. This makes processing, accessing, and tracking vital information immeasurably better than our old way of working.”

“OFX is a great example of a Fintech which is benefitting by modernising its business processes,” said Scott Leader, Box VP of ANZ. “The IT team has taken a new approach to managing content and is reaping the rewards. We’re delighted that Box has given OFX greater control and security over content, and that we can help keep OFX compliant with Australia’s strict data regulations.”

OFX selected Box to:

Replace its on-premise file servers and migrate all its content to the cloud for greater control and flexibility

Leverage Box Platform APIs to enable customers to easily upload documents directly from the OFX customer portal. This has helped the Compliance team to dramatically improve success rates for document receipt and processing times

Automate content workflow processes

Migrate sensitive information off email and into a secure cloud environment

Integrate with its telephony system to automatically store and log all calls

Integrate Box with Okta and Office 365 providing a pure cloud IT stack

OFX has a strong presence in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States and countries in Europe and Asia Pacific. It has joined a growing list of multinational enterprises that have moved to Box including: General Electric, AstraZeneca, Fujitsu, Komatsu, the Metropolitan Police Service of London, and Dubai Airports.

