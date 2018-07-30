Box : OFX Group Turns to Box for Cloud Content Management

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today
announced that OzForex Limited, trading as OFX, part of the OFX Group
(OFX:ASX) (“OFX”), the Australian international money transfer
specialist, has moved its workforce to Box. Since 2016, OFX has been
using Box in its seven global offices as part of its strategy to become
a truly digital workplace.
“Box has completely transformed how we work on content,” said Phillip
Scott, Head of IT Operations at OFX. “From our internal procedures
through to how we process content from clients, Box has helped us to
modernise our systems, making us significantly more efficient and
productive and ultimately helped us to serve our customers better.”
“Additionally, by leveraging Box Platform our consumer and corporate
clients can easily provide us with documents like passports, driver’s
licenses, and bank statements, in a secure and compliant way. Such
documents are essential for the new client registration process.
Further, by adding metadata within Box, we’re able to tag attributes
like Geography, Client, Type, etc. This makes processing, accessing, and
tracking vital information immeasurably better than our old way of
working.”
“OFX is a great example of a Fintech which is benefitting by modernising
its business processes,” said Scott Leader, Box VP of ANZ. “The IT team
has taken a new approach to managing content and is reaping the rewards.
We’re delighted that Box has given OFX greater control and security over
content, and that we can help keep OFX compliant with Australia’s strict
data regulations.”
OFX selected Box to:
-
Replace its on-premise file servers and migrate all its content to the
cloud for greater control and flexibility
-
Leverage Box Platform APIs to enable customers to easily upload
documents directly from the OFX customer portal. This has helped the
Compliance team to dramatically improve success rates for document
receipt and processing times
-
Automate content workflow processes
-
Migrate sensitive information off email and into a secure cloud
environment
-
Integrate with its telephony system to automatically store and log all
calls
-
Integrate Box with Okta and Office 365 providing a pure cloud IT stack
OFX has a strong presence in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the
United States and countries in Europe and Asia Pacific. It has joined a
growing list of multinational enterprises that have moved to Box
including: General
Electric, AstraZeneca,
Fujitsu,
Komatsu,
the
Metropolitan Police Service of London, and Dubai
Airports.
About OFX Group (ASX: OFX)
OFX Group Limited is a global provider of online international payment
services for consumers and business clients. It has offices in seven
locations globally – Sydney, Auckland, Toronto, San Francisco, London,
Hong Kong and Singapore. The OFX Group provides services under a single
global brand, OFX, using a single domain name, www.ofx.com.
About Box
Box (NYSE:BOX) is the cloud content management company that
empowers enterprises to revolutionize how they work by securely
connecting their people, information and applications. Founded in 2005,
Box powers 69% of the Fortune 500 and more than 85,000 businesses
globally, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, P&G, and The GAP. Box
is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United
States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Japan. To learn more about Box,
visit http://www.box.com/.
