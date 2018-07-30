Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Box Inc    BOX

BOX INC (BOX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Box : OFX Group Turns to Box for Cloud Content Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 02:01am CEST

- Box enables a truly digital workplace for one of Australia’s largest international money transfer specialists -

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today announced that OzForex Limited, trading as OFX, part of the OFX Group (OFX:ASX) (“OFX”), the Australian international money transfer specialist, has moved its workforce to Box. Since 2016, OFX has been using Box in its seven global offices as part of its strategy to become a truly digital workplace.

“Box has completely transformed how we work on content,” said Phillip Scott, Head of IT Operations at OFX. “From our internal procedures through to how we process content from clients, Box has helped us to modernise our systems, making us significantly more efficient and productive and ultimately helped us to serve our customers better.”

“Additionally, by leveraging Box Platform our consumer and corporate clients can easily provide us with documents like passports, driver’s licenses, and bank statements, in a secure and compliant way. Such documents are essential for the new client registration process. Further, by adding metadata within Box, we’re able to tag attributes like Geography, Client, Type, etc. This makes processing, accessing, and tracking vital information immeasurably better than our old way of working.”

“OFX is a great example of a Fintech which is benefitting by modernising its business processes,” said Scott Leader, Box VP of ANZ. “The IT team has taken a new approach to managing content and is reaping the rewards. We’re delighted that Box has given OFX greater control and security over content, and that we can help keep OFX compliant with Australia’s strict data regulations.”

OFX selected Box to:

  • Replace its on-premise file servers and migrate all its content to the cloud for greater control and flexibility
  • Leverage Box Platform APIs to enable customers to easily upload documents directly from the OFX customer portal. This has helped the Compliance team to dramatically improve success rates for document receipt and processing times
  • Automate content workflow processes
  • Migrate sensitive information off email and into a secure cloud environment
  • Integrate with its telephony system to automatically store and log all calls
  • Integrate Box with Okta and Office 365 providing a pure cloud IT stack

OFX has a strong presence in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States and countries in Europe and Asia Pacific. It has joined a growing list of multinational enterprises that have moved to Box including: General Electric, AstraZeneca, Fujitsu, Komatsu, the Metropolitan Police Service of London, and Dubai Airports.

About OFX Group (ASX: OFX)

OFX Group Limited is a global provider of online international payment services for consumers and business clients. It has offices in seven locations globally – Sydney, Auckland, Toronto, San Francisco, London, Hong Kong and Singapore. The OFX Group provides services under a single global brand, OFX, using a single domain name, www.ofx.com.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the cloud content management company that empowers enterprises to revolutionize how they work by securely connecting their people, information and applications. Founded in 2005, Box powers 69% of the Fortune 500 and more than 85,000 businesses globally, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, P&G, and The GAP. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Japan. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com/.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOX INC
02:01aBOX : OFX Group Turns to Box for Cloud Content Management
BU
07/23BOX : to Host Financial Analyst Day in San Francisco on August 30, 2018
BU
07/18TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Box and Okta
AC
07/16BOX : REA Group Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
BU
07/11BOX : Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Collaboration Pla..
BU
06/29BOX : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06/27BOX : Announces Expansion of Box Skills Private Beta to Bring Advanced Machine L..
BU
06/27FREE POST EARNINGS RESEARCH REPORT : Box Achieved Record Quarterly Revenues; Net..
AC
06/26Toyota Motor North America Appoints New Chief Information Officer; Manjit Sin..
AQ
06/26Toyota Motor North America Appoints New Chief Information Officer
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25BOX : Thinking Outside Of This Box 
07/15BOX : Reinstalling Confidence 
07/10Box acquires intelligent search company Butter.ai 
07/02DROP BOX : Much More To Come 
06/26BOX : Increasing Switching Costs Will Be Key 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 606 M
EBIT 2019 -23,2 M
Net income 2019 -140 M
Finance 2019 227 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 5,74x
EV / Sales 2020 4,55x
Capitalization 3 706 M
Chart BOX INC
Duration : Period :
Box Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 28,8 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aaron Levie Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephanie Carullo Chief Operating Officer
Dylan C. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Chapman Chief Information Officer
Daniel J. Levin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOX INC17.71%3 706
ADOBE SYSTEMS45.41%128 257
ELECTRONIC ARTS27.37%43 437
AUTODESK25.12%29 834
WORKDAY28.32%29 033
SQUARE INC101.47%28 846
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.