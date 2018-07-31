Log in
BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES PLC (BOX)
Boxhill Technologies : Result of AGM and Completion of Disposal

07/31/2018 | 02:53pm CEST

31 July 2018

BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES PLC

('Boxhill', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Result of AGM and Completion of Disposal

Result of AGM

The Company is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the annual general meeting of the Company ('AGM') held earlier today were passed. Due to the Company's audited annual report and accounts not having been published prior to the AGM, the AGM was adjourned until 11.00 am on 4 September 2018, when the resolution to lay the accounts before the members will be proposed. The adjourned AGM will be held at the offices of Allenby Capital Limited, 5 St. Helen's Place, London EC3A 6AB.

Completion of Sale

The Company is pleased to confirm that following the successful passing of the resolution to approve the sale of Emex at yesterday's General Meeting, that the sale has been successfully completed.

All definitions are as per the announcement of 12 July 2018.

For further information, contact:

Boxhill Technologies PLC

Lord Razzall, Executive Chairman

Website www.boxhillplc.com

020 7493 9644

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad & Broker)

John Depasquale / Nick Harriss

020 3328 5656

Disclaimer

Boxhill Technologies plc published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 12:52:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Timothy Razzall Executive Chairman
Andrew John Alec Flitcroft Secretary, Director & Finance Director
Clive Mark Hyman Non-Executive Director
Arno Rudolf Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES PLC-36.67%0
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.1.11%56 269
SANDS CHINA LTD.1.77%42 113
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED4.09%35 337
WYNN RESORTS-4.02%17 945
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-7.85%17 383
