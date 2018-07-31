Boxhill Technologies : Result of AGM and Completion of Disposal

31 July 2018

BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES PLC

('Boxhill', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Result of AGM and Completion of Disposal

Result of AGM

The Company is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the annual general meeting of the Company ('AGM') held earlier today were passed. Due to the Company's audited annual report and accounts not having been published prior to the AGM, the AGM was adjourned until 11.00 am on 4 September 2018, when the resolution to lay the accounts before the members will be proposed. The adjourned AGM will be held at the offices of Allenby Capital Limited, 5 St. Helen's Place, London EC3A 6AB.

Completion of Sale

The Company is pleased to confirm that following the successful passing of the resolution to approve the sale of Emex at yesterday's General Meeting, that the sale has been successfully completed.

All definitions are as per the announcement of 12 July 2018.

For further information, contact: