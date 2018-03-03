Boyd Gaming : Announces Quarterly Dividend

LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, payable April 15, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2018.

About Boyd Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading diversified owner and operator of 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Boyd Gaming press releases are available at www.prnewswire.com . Additional news and information on Boyd Gaming can be found at www.boydgaming.com.

