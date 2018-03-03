LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, payable April 15, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2018.
About Boyd Gaming
Headquartered in Las Vegas, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading diversified owner and operator of 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Boyd Gaming press releases are available at www.prnewswire.com. Additional news and information on Boyd Gaming can be found at www.boydgaming.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boyd-gaming-announces-quarterly-dividend-300607686.html
SOURCE Boyd Gaming Corporation