4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boyd Gaming Corporation    BYD

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION (BYD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/02 10:03:26 pm
35.31 USD   +1.09%
News 
Boyd Gaming : Announces Quarterly Dividend

03/03/2018 | 12:46am CET

LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, payable April 15, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2018.

Boyd Gaming logo. (PRNewsFoto/Boyd Gaming)

About Boyd Gaming
Headquartered in Las Vegas, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading diversified owner and operator of 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.  Boyd Gaming press releases are available at www.prnewswire.com.  Additional news and information on Boyd Gaming can be found at www.boydgaming.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boyd-gaming-announces-quarterly-dividend-300607686.html

SOURCE Boyd Gaming Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.