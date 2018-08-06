Log in
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
  Report  
Boyd Gaming : Elvis Tribute Artist, Victor Trevino Jr., Brings “One Night with You” to Mississippi Moon Bar October 12

08/06/2018 | 06:16pm CEST

Elvis Tribute Artist, Victor Trevino Jr., Brings 'One Night with You' to Mississippi Moon Bar October 12

DUBUQUE, IOWA-
World-renowned, award-winning Elvis Presley tribute artist will bring his 'One Night with You' performance to Mississippi Moon Bar on Friday, Oct. 12.

Victor Trevino Jr. is rated as one of the top Elvis tribute artists in the world. While his roots are from Texas, he loves taking his performance around the world. Trevino performs for the world's largest tribute show 'Legends in Concert,' the longest running show on the Las Vegas Strip. Trevino was in the original cast, and still periodically performs on the 'Elvis Lives' tour, the only Elvis tribute tour production sanctioned by Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Trevino has won multiple competitions, including the 2016 Elvis Presley Impersonator Championship in Memphis and the 2012 world championship for Potawatomi Hotel & Casino's Tribute to the King competition. He also placed second in the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest in Memphis, the only Elvis contest sanctioned by Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Audiences will enjoy the celebrated tribute artist's recreations of the magic, wildness and showmanship of one the world's greatest and most influential entertainers.

Showtimes are at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. with ticket prices at $10, plus taxes and fees. Tickets go on sale August 11 at 10 a.m. at www.MoonBarRocks.com, the Diamond Jo Casino's Diamond Club, Mississippi Moon Bar Box Office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Visit www.MoonBarRocks.com to view all upcoming concerts, comedy, Club 84 and other special events at Mississippi Moon Bar. Mississippi Moon Bar is age-restricted; attendees must be 21 years or older.

About Diamond Jo Casino

Located in the heart of the Port of Dubuque, Diamond Jo features a 33,000-square-foot casino with 1,000 slot machines and 20 table games; five unique dining experiences, including the award-winning Woodfire Grille steakhouse; unforgettable live entertainment at the Mississippi Moon Bar; and 30 lanes of bowling at Cherry Lanes. More information on Diamond Jo can be found at www.diamondjodubuque.com, on Facebook and on Twitter. Diamond Jo Casino is owned and operated by Boyd Gaming Corporation. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 24 gaming entertainment properties in seven states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 16:15:04 UTC
