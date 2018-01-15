Boyd Gaming : IP Recognizes Outstanding Team Members for the Month for October and Novembe

BILOXI, Miss.-IP CASINO RESORT SPA recognized several outstanding team members for their service, dedication and work ethic in a joint ceremony honoring the Team Members of the Month for October and November. The ceremony was held on Thursday, Dec. 14.

October's honorees included team members Lyn Blocker (Food & Beverage), Tanya Schoniwitz (Housekeeping), Raquael Shidler (Retail), Karen Gillis (Receiving), Kevin McIntosh (Facilities) and Thora Owens (Hotel). November's honorees included Mary Montgomery (Security), Angela Nelson (Environmental Services), Chin Tran (Table Games), Doris Blaylock (Hotel), Norma Crespo (Food & Beverage) and Buddy West (Facilities).

The IP team member selection committee identifies deserving team members to acknowledge their commitment to Boyd Style with each month's Team Member of the Month awards, as well as Part-Time and Team Leader of the Quarter. All winners receive two show tickets, a recognition plaque, a special-edition name tag, a professional photo and recognition in both the front-of-house area and back-of-house area for the following month.

Honorees are entered in a drawing to receive special prizes, including dining and parking specials, cash prizes and the chance to attend an end-of-year banquet with Boyd Gaming Executive Chairman Bill Boyd. At the end-of-year banquet, one team member will be named the Team Member of the Year, and win an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Hawaii.

