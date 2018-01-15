Log in
Boyd Gaming : IP Recognizes Outstanding Team Members for the Month for October and Novembe

01/15/2018 | 06:49pm CET

BILOXI, Miss.-IP CASINO RESORT SPA recognized several outstanding team members for their service, dedication and work ethic in a joint ceremony honoring the Team Members of the Month for October and November. The ceremony was held on Thursday, Dec. 14.

October's honorees included team members Lyn Blocker (Food & Beverage), Tanya Schoniwitz (Housekeeping), Raquael Shidler (Retail), Karen Gillis (Receiving), Kevin McIntosh (Facilities) and Thora Owens (Hotel). November's honorees included Mary Montgomery (Security), Angela Nelson (Environmental Services), Chin Tran (Table Games), Doris Blaylock (Hotel), Norma Crespo (Food & Beverage) and Buddy West (Facilities).

The IP team member selection committee identifies deserving team members to acknowledge their commitment to Boyd Style with each month's Team Member of the Month awards, as well as Part-Time and Team Leader of the Quarter. All winners receive two show tickets, a recognition plaque, a special-edition name tag, a professional photo and recognition in both the front-of-house area and back-of-house area for the following month.

Honorees are entered in a drawing to receive special prizes, including dining and parking specials, cash prizes and the chance to attend an end-of-year banquet with Boyd Gaming Executive Chairman Bill Boyd. At the end-of-year banquet, one team member will be named the Team Member of the Year, and win an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Hawaii.

About IP CASINO RESORT SPA

Winner of the elite AAA Four Diamond award, the IP CASINO RESORT SPA is the Gulf Coast's premier entertainment resort destination. Towering 32 stories over the scenic Back Bay of Biloxi, the IP is home to more than 1,000 elegantly appointed hotel rooms and suites, live entertainment, award-winning restaurants, and a first-class spa. For further information, visit www.ipbiloxi.com. IP CASINO RESORT SPA is a property of Boyd Gaming. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Boyd Gaming is a leading diversified owner and operator of 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Boyd Gaming and IP press releases are available at boydgaming.mediaroom.com.

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 15 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2018 17:49:03 UTC.

