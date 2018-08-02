Boyd Gaming : R&B Superstar Jeffrey Osborne and The Meat Loaf Experience Perform at Aliante in September

R&B Superstar Jeffrey Osborne and The Meat Loaf Experience Perform at Aliante in September

LAS VEGAS-R&B and jazz singer-songwriter Jeffrey Osborne and The Meat Loaf Experience, featuring the Neverland Express and 'American Idol' winner Caleb Johnson, will bring their top hits to Access Showroom in September. September entertainment will also feature performances by guest DJ Dela O, spinning fresh signature sounds at ETA Lounge throughout the month.

Access Showroom

Jeffrey Osborne

Saturday, September 15

Growing up in a musical family, Jeffrey Osborne was inspired to begin his musical career in 1969 as the drummer of the funk band L.T.D., where his singing talents led him to become the group's lead vocalist. After more than a decade with the band, Osborne went on to pursue a solo career, producing Top 40 hits like 'Don't You Get So Mad' and 'Stay with Me Tonight.' He's also recorded chart-topping duets, including 'Lover Power' with Dionne Warwick and the international hit 'On the Wings of Love' with James Ingram.

Osborne's successful solo career has brought him five gold and platinum albums, including 'Stay with Me Tonight' and 'Only Human.' The R&B and jazz artist has also recorded with notable performers, including Rick Braun, Chaka Khan, and the late George Duke.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35 plus tax and fees, and luxury booths are also available. Guests 21 or older may purchase tickets by calling 702.692.7777 or visiting www.ticketmaster.com.

The Meat Loaf Experience

Saturday, September 29

Meat Loaf's official band the Neverland Express (NLE), featuring American Idol winner Caleb Johnson, will create a unique concert experience, performing the iconic songs from the album 'Bat Out of Hell.' NLE has toured and recorded with Meal Loaf for decades, becoming a world-class backing band made up of renowned band member alumni.

Johnson is the season 13 winner of 'American Idol.' His first album debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Rock chart. Since his win, he has toured with some of the biggest names in rock, cementing himself as a force to be reckoned with in the music world. Johnson delivers his own unique and fresh take to Meat Loaf classics, including 'Bat Out of Hell,' 'Paradise by the Dashboard Light' and 'I Would Do Anything for Love,' while staying true to the essence of Meat Loaf's signature delivery.

This show is presented by Grammy Award-winning entertainment icon Meat Loaf and produced by his music director, guitarist and record producer Paul Crook.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $34.95 plus tax and fees, and luxury booths are also available. Guests 21 or older may purchase tickets by calling 702.692.7777 or visiting www.ticketmaster.com.

ETA Lounge

Popular Las Vegas DJ Dela O will bring his celebrated signature sounds, featuring various genres, including hip-hop, pop and Latin music, as well as his self-produced remixes and mashups to Aliante's ETA Lounge on Saturdays in September from 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Guests can also enjoy delicious cocktails handcrafted by ETA Lounge's talented mixologists. For bottle service or special reservations, please call (702) 692-7777.

