Boyd Gaming : The Martin and Lewis Tribute Show, U2 Tribute L.A.vation and Elton John and Billy Joel Tribute Duo Piano Men Perform at Suncoast in September

The Martin and Lewis Tribute Show, U2 Tribute L.A.vation and Elton John and Billy Joel Tribute Duo Piano Men Perform at Suncoast in September

LAS VEGAS-Suncoast Showroom will bring highly-acclaimed tribute performers to the Suncoast Hotel and Casino. September entertainment includes The Martin and Lewis Tribute Show, U2 tribute band L.A.vation and Elton John and Billy Joel tribute duo Piano Men.

The Martin and Lewis Tribute Show

Sunday, September 2

The Martin and Lewis Tribute Show features performances by tribute artists Tom Stevens and Tony Lewis, capturing the hilarity and chemistry of the famous comedy duo Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis.

Since his first appearance at the Dean Martin Festival in 1998, Stevens has earned his title as one of the best Dean Martin tribute artists and has been recognized by Dean Martin's daughter for his talents. Throughout his more than 10 years performing in Las Vegas, Stevens has amazed audiences with his memorable tributes to over 100 celebrities.

Having spent nearly 30 years performing throughout Australia, Tony Lewis has created a name for himself as a quintessential Jerry Lewis tribute artist. His one-man show has sold out countless venues and has earned him the respect as one of Australia's best entertainers.

Showtime is 3 p.m. Tickets start at $14.95 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000; online at www.suncoastcasino.com ; or in-person at Suncoast, The Orleans, Gold Coast and Sam's Town. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

L.A.vation - Tribute to U2

Saturday, September 15

U2 tribute band L.A.vation was formed in Los Angeles, Calif., deriving its name from the hit song 'Elevation,' the third single released from U2's album 'All That You Can't Leave Behind.' L.A.vation has successfully recreated the U2 experience by reproducing the band's iconic sound and incorporating memorable stage elements from U2's past concerts in their performances. Audiences will enjoy the tribute band's performances of U2's best-loved hits, including 'New Year's Day,' 'With or Without You,' 'Beautiful Day,' 'One' and 'Vertigo'

Throughout the band's career, L.A.vation has brought their celebrated tribute act to audiences around the world, including in the United States, England, Germany, Bahamas, Canada, Mexico and Egypt.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $22.95 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000; online at www.suncoastcasino.com ; or in-person at Suncoast, The Orleans, Gold Coast and Sam's Town. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Piano Men

Sunday, September 30

Piano Men features two musicians who have joined forces to create the ultimate Elton John and Billy Joel tribute, bringing together hits from two of the most iconic piano-playing artists on one stage. The performers go above and beyond to emulate the sound, style, high-energy performances and one-of-kind costumes of powerhouses Elton John and Billy Joel.

The show features solo performances from each tribute artist as well as a 'Face to Face' set where both singers and pianists perform together to bring audiences an interactive and hit-filled evening.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $16.06 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000; online at www.suncoastcasino.com ; or in-person at Suncoast, The Orleans, Gold Coast and Sam's Town. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

About Suncoast Hotel and Casino

