Sizzling summer fun continues at Blue Chip: Comedian Jo Koy, gas giveaway and $90,000 Progressive Payout drawing

Michigan City, Ind.-August at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, Michigan City, Indiana, Northwest Indiana's premier entertainment destination, features plenty of summer fun, including a performance by popular stand-up comic Jo Koy, a gas giveaway, spa blu specials and a $90,000 Progressive Payout drawing.

Giveaways

Win gas for a year with the Summer Gas Giveaway on Friday, August 17. Three winners of $200 gas cards will be drawn at 7 pm, 8 pm and 9 pm, with two winners of $3,000 in gas cards drawn at 10 pm. B Connected members get a free entry into the drawing and earn additional entries playing slots and table games from August 1 through 9:45 pm on August 17.

In Young at Heart every Monday in August, guests 50 and older can enjoy specials that include 50% off a buffet or 50% off a meal at The Game or Nelson's Deli after earning 25 slot points every Monday from 6 am to 11:59 pm, 8x reel slots and 5x video poker. Check the B Connected Club for details and restrictions or visit BConnectedOnline.com.

Entertainment and Special Events

Stand-up comic Jo Koy comes to Blue Chip on Saturday, August 18 with his infectious, explosive energy onstage, insightful jokes and family-inspired humor. Tickets, at $35, $45 and $60, are available at ticketmaster.com and in the Blue Chip Gift Box.

For all events, tickets are available at ticketmaster.com or at the Blue Chip Gift Box in the Blue Chip Casino pavilion. Guests must be 21 or older with a valid state or government issued photo ID.

On Fridays in August our DJs will help you dance the night away at It's Vegas Baby! starting at 10 pm. On Saturdays starting at 10 pm at It's Vegas Baby!, see Smash Kings on August 4, Gas Station Disco on August 11, Karma Committee on August 18 and My Sister Sarah on August 25. There's a $5 cover charge on Friday and Saturday nights. Celebrate your inner Van Gogh with Wine and Canvas at 5:30 pm on Tuesdays, August 7,14, 21 and 28.

At Rocks, it's free live music from the best local and regional bands. On Thursday, August 2 at 8 pm, see Tony Ocean. On Fridays, it's Mike Zabrin's Funktastics at 6 pm and Crawpuppies at 10:30 pm on August 3, Visions of Santana at 6 pm and Recycle the Day at 10:30 pm on August 10; The Romantiques at 10:30 pm on August 17; That's What She Said at 6 pm and Ultrafab at 10:30 pm on August 24 and Zane's Way at 6 pm and Ear Candy at 10:30 pm on August 31. On Saturdays, see Melodious Funk at 1:30 pm, Jamrose at 6 pm and Retropolitan at 10:30 pm on August 4; Classical Blast at 1:30 pm, The Dancing Noodles at 6 pm and Bliss at 10:30 pm on August 11, Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones at 1:30 pm, Second Hand Soul Band at 6 pm and April's Reign at 10:30 pm on August 18 and The Stingers at 1:30 pm and Electro Retro at 6 pm. On Sundays, see Spike and the Spitwads at noon and Scott DuBose and the 101 Ranch at 5 pm on August 5, The Niche at noon and The Original Hazzard County Band at 5 pm on August 12, The Meteors at noon and Hoosier Highway at 5 pm on August 19 and Mr. Smooth Legend Show at noon and Jared Knox & the Hager Bombs at 5 pm on August 26. Seating is limited, so arrive early.

August at spa blu

Go green at spa blu with refreshing, cooling cucumber treatments rich in Vitamins A, B and C. Enjoy a 50-minute Cucumber Pedicure for $59, a 25-minute Cucumber Body Scrub for $55 or a Lemongrass Massage ($69 for 25 minutes and $99 for 50 minutes). KPS Organic facials are 20 percent off in August. Offers are valid Monday-Thursday in August, one discount per person. Call 888-879-7711 ext 2583 to book an appointment today.

Dining specials

At The Game, enjoy a delicious breakfast Monday through Friday. Visit www.bluechipcasino.com to view the menu. Also at The Game, try the Burger of the Month - the Caprese Burger - an Angus beef patty topped with beefsteak tomato, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and balsamic glaze served on an Italian bun for $13.50. Enjoy it with the August Beer of the Month, Blue Moon Mango Wheat.

At Options Buffet, don't miss the Grillin' Fresh Special on Thursdays, featuring fresh grilled steaks, chops, fillets and more with all of the sides, for $24.99 plus tax.

New at Options, it's Fresh Fish Fridays, featuring fresh fish from the Great Lakes cooked to order from 3 pm to 9 pm for $26.99 plus tax.

On Saturdays, enjoy the Blue Chip Brunch from 8 am to 2 pm for $18.99 plus tax for omelets and waffles made to order, fried chicken, NY steaks, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, carving stations, egg rolls and more and the Prime Rib Special from 3 pm to 10 pm for $26.99 plus tax or add one pound of crab legs for $9.99.

On Sundays, don't miss Sunday Side Up from 8 am to 2 pm for $18.99 plus tax for a wide range of breakfast and lunch favorites such as steak and eggs and a made-to-order yogurt parfait station. Also new at Options on Sundays is the Fresh Seafood Boil from 3 pm to 8 pm for just $26.99 plus tax. Choose from an abundance of seafood in addition to traditional favorites such as NY strip steak, peel and eat shrimp, swordfish, ahi tuna and more. Add a one pound bucket of crab legs for just $9.99 plus tax.

New Member Signup

Sign up for a new B Connected Membership in August and earn Slot Points on the day of sign up. Earn 1,000 base points on your B Connected Card and receive $5 in Slot Points; earn 2,500 base points and receive a total of $15 in Slot Points; and earn 5,000 base points and receive a total of $40 in Slot Points. Check the B Connected Club for details and restrictions or visit www.BConnectedOnline.com.

Gaming Excitement

Win up to $90,000 in cash with Progressive Payout, which features 25 winners and three drawings every month. Drawings will be held at 8 pm, 9 pm and 10 pm on Friday, August 31; if Progressive Prizes are not selected, they roll over to the next month and the totals will grow.

Poker

Poker tournaments will be held every day in August.

On Sundays, tournament starts at 12:15 pm; registration begins at 10 am with an $80 buy-in and an unlimited $80 re-entry fee.

On the 1st and 3rd Mondays, the Deepstack tournament starts at 6:15 pm; registration begins at 4 pm with a $150 buy-in and an unlimited $150 re-entry fee.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the tournament starts at 6:15 pm; registration begins at 4 pm with a $40 entry fee and an unlimited $40 re-entry fee.

On Wednesdays, tournament starts at 6:15 pm; registration begins at 4 pm with a $60 buy-in and an unlimited $60 re-entry fee.

On Saturdays, the tournament starts at 12:15 pm; registration begins at 10 am with an $80 buy-in and an unlimited $80 re-entry fee.

For all poker tournaments, Blue Chip Casino No-Limit Texas Hold'em rules apply. All players must be 21 years of age or older with a valid state or government issued photo ID. Tournament players must be B Connected members; guests can sign up free at the B Connected Club.

For additional details on Blue Chip's August entertainment, events and special offers, visit www.bluechipcasino.com or call 888-879-7711.

