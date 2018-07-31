BP : Lower 48

US Lower 48

The US Lower 48 business comprises BP's onshore oil and gas operations in the 'Lower 48' states of the US. The businesshas significant activities producing natural gas, NGLs and condensate across seven states, including production from unconventional gas, coalbed methane (CBM) and shale gas assets.

Second quarter 2018

First quarter 2018

Second quarter 2017

First half 2018

First half 2017

Production(net of royalties)

Liquids* (mb/d)(a)

Natural gas (mmcf/d)

Total hydrocarbons(b)(mboe/d)

42 1,563 312

43 1,586 316

43 1,389 282

4343

1,5741,390

314282

Average realizations

Total liquids ($/bbl)

Natural gas ($/mcf)

Total hydrocarbons ($/boe)

35.33 1.97 14.68

32.43 2.24 15.63

26.94 2.37 15.73

33.8827.53

2.102.44

15.1516.19

Production costs per boe(excluding rationalization costs)(c)

Capital expenditure($ million)

6.52 309

7.11 264

7.25 217

6.81 573

7.27 384

Estimated net proved reserves at 31 December 2017

Crude oil(d)(million barrels) Natural gas liquids (million barrels) Natural gas (billion cubic feet)

Developed22 93 3,953

Undeveloped

Total

2041

49142

2,8806,832

Total net proved reserves on an oil equivalent basis (million barrels of oil equivalent)

796

5651,361

(a)Liquids comprise crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids.

(b)Hydrocarbons comprise liquids and natural gas. Natural gas is converted to oil equivalent at 5.8 billion cubic feet = 1 million barrels.

(c)Production costs do not include depreciation, depletion and amortisation, ad valorem and severance taxes and certain other costs.

(d)Crude oil includes condensate.

For details of the group's results for the period ended30 June 2018, see BP's Stock Exchange Announcement for the period ended30 June 2018, dated 31 July 2018, available athttp://www.bp.com/en/global/corporate/investors/results-and-reporting/quarterly-results-and-webcast.html

