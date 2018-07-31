Log in
BP    BP.   GB0007980591

BP (BP.)
  Report  
07/30 05:35:23 pm
565.5 GBp   -0.32%
08:15aBP : Second quarter 2018 results
PU
08:14aBP : Lower 48
PU
08:11aBP : second-quarter profit above expectations at $2.8 billion
RE
BP : Lower 48

07/31/2018 | 08:14am CEST

US Lower 48

The US Lower 48 business comprises BP's onshore oil and gas operations in the 'Lower 48' states of the US. The businesshas significant activities producing natural gas, NGLs and condensate across seven states, including production from unconventional gas, coalbed methane (CBM) and shale gas assets.

Second quarter 2018

First quarter 2018

Second quarter 2017

First half 2018

First half 2017

Production(net of royalties)

Liquids* (mb/d)(a)

Natural gas (mmcf/d)

Total hydrocarbons(b)(mboe/d)

42 1,563 312

43 1,586 316

43 1,389 282

4343

1,5741,390

314282

Average realizations

Total liquids ($/bbl)

Natural gas ($/mcf)

Total hydrocarbons ($/boe)

35.33 1.97 14.68

32.43 2.24 15.63

26.94 2.37 15.73

33.8827.53

2.102.44

15.1516.19

Production costs per boe(excluding rationalization costs)(c)

Capital expenditure($ million)

6.52 309

7.11 264

7.25 217

6.81 573

7.27 384

Estimated net proved reserves at 31 December 2017

Crude oil(d)(million barrels) Natural gas liquids (million barrels) Natural gas (billion cubic feet)

Developed22 93 3,953

Undeveloped

Total

2041

49142

2,8806,832

Total net proved reserves on an oil equivalent basis (million barrels of oil equivalent)

796

5651,361

  • (a)Liquids comprise crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids.

  • (b)Hydrocarbons comprise liquids and natural gas. Natural gas is converted to oil equivalent at 5.8 billion cubic feet = 1 million barrels.

  • (c)Production costs do not include depreciation, depletion and amortisation, ad valorem and severance taxes and certain other costs.

  • (d)Crude oil includes condensate.

For details of the group's results for the period ended30 June 2018, see BP's Stock Exchange Announcement for the period ended30 June 2018, dated 31 July 2018, available athttp://www.bp.com/en/global/corporate/investors/results-and-reporting/quarterly-results-and-webcast.html

1

Disclaimer

BP plc published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 06:11:27 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 294 B
EBIT 2018 20 057 M
Net income 2018 10 840 M
Debt 2018 36 573 M
Yield 2018 5,32%
P/E ratio 2018 13,91
P/E ratio 2019 13,01
EV / Sales 2018 0,63x
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 148 B
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Eyton Group Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP8.19%147 887
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-2.27%356 658
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP7.99%117 231
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES22.60%102 464
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.18.76%67 814
PHILLIPS 6620.76%54 094
