BP : Q&A transcript (pdf 305.2 KB)

2Q18 results: Webcast Q&A transcript

Tuesday 31 July 2018

This transcript contains minor modifications from the original for accuracy or clarification, none of which change the substance of the original. Please refer to the cautionary statement included in the 2Q18 webcast slides.

Q&A TRANSCRIPT

Craig Marshall:Okay, thank you everybody for listening. We are going to turn now to questions and answers. Just a reminder, please, to limit your questions to no more than two per person so everybody gets a chance to ask. We will take the first question from Lydia Rainforth at Barclays. Lydia?

Lydia Rainforth (Barclays):Thanks Craig, and good morning. Two questions, if I could? The first one is for Bob. When you are talking about modernising the whole of the BP Group, are there areas where you are seeing that going ahead of schedule, or are there areas where it's a difficult, or is it evenly across the group?

And then the second question, for Brian, if I could? Just in terms of the cash flow numbers for this quarter, if I look at the cash flow levels on an underlying basis versus last year, they seem very similar despite the higher oil price, and I understand the trading loss and the Gulf of Mexico maintenance, but I was just wondering if you could quantify some of those impacts for us? Thank you.

Bob Dudley:Lydia, thank you very much. This modernising the group is-there's extraordinary things happening all across the industry, and with BP we throw around big words like 'big data', but actually the use of sensors and working through the data all the way through exploration, all the way through our reservoir engineering and optimisation of wells and field developments are quite astounding, and I think we're going to show some of you in September as visitors to BP.

The areas that I think are going faster than we thought-and it comes not from mandating it from the top but putting these technologies out and theuptake and where they're being used in digital platforms, such as blockchain, quantum computing, cognitive computing is starting to improve efficiencies, but it's really the use of our data, sensors and the ability to visualise these things and make decisions faster is quite astounding. I can't say what all the other companies are doing, but these are going faster, I think than any of us thought. And once it gets going, the momentum just builds, and everybody wants to use them.

Brian Gilvary:And then Lydia, in terms of cash, it's a 90-day window so there's a lot of moving parts. If you look at the first half cash numbers, I think that gives you a better feel, but I'll talk about what's happened in 2Q versus 1Q that creates a bit of the noise. As you look quarter to quarter, or 2Q versus 2Q last year, it's similar things. If you look at EBITDA on a straight 1Q, 2Q, it's flat; you would have expected it to have come up. The difference is basically what you said: it's maintenance (the maintenance programmes in 2Q) and the slight loss in trading which meant that, effectively, trading was a weaker result in 2Q over 1Q.

If you look at specifics, so for the half-year, $12.8 billion if you strip out the $400 million of working capital build that we saw in the first half of the year, set against the $7 billion capital number and about $3.9 billion for the full dividend, including scrip, gives you circa $2 billion of surplus cash in the first half of the year; which if you run it through the rules of thumb is not far off where you'd expect it to be. But there's quite a lot of other moving parts that you can't see in the second quarter and I'll just highlight three.

One is cash tax paid in 2Q is $400 million higher than the first quarter. There is a string of NOIs, non-operating item, cash flow impacts in 2Q associated with, for example, restructuring costs, CapEx-cash, sorry-cash going out from RatEx in the second quarter is higher than it was in the first quarter and then the trading result we talked about. Although trading made money in the second quarter, we had a small loss inside the oil trading result and therefore the delta of 1Q vs 2Q in terms of total trading created the difference.

So it's hard to try and zone in on just 90 days as being what's happening with the operating cash, so if you look at first half, it's not far off where you'd expect the rules of thumb for it to be.

Lydia Rainforth:Right, thank you.

Craig Marshall:Okay, thanks Lydia. We'll turn next to Jason Gammel at Jefferies. Jason?

Jason Gammel (Jefferies):Hi everyone. I just wanted to come back to the BHP transaction. And Bob, can you talk about why you decided to, essentially, bid on the full package rather than just targeting the Permian Basin, or the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford? I guess, specifically, were you looking at Haynesville as being low cost of supply in North American gas, or were there any other drivers there?

And then just one more follow-up. Can you talk about any growth rate assumptions that you have on production when it comes to the $1 billion of free cash flow that you expect the unit to deliver?

Bob Dudley:Jason, thanks. I am going to throw that right over to Brian because he just answered the question just before the call.

Brian Gilvary:Yeah, so just on the package-one is it's probably one of the most public auctions we've seen for a series of assets, given the amount of coverage on it-there were seven packages. And I think it's fair to say that if you added up all the bids on those seven packages, we would not have been able to get anything like as attractive a deal as you saw. That said, actually, this is a suite of assets that we'd looked at for some time, even before it came on the market. We've talked historically about trying to find solutions for the Lower 48 that would give us access to a broader suite of potential options and we've talked those through with our investors historically. So we knew these assets. When they came on the market it was clear to us that the real advantage and benefit was the total package.

As there were seven packages-I can tell you this because we know as a matter of fact-we have had a number of inbounds already on these assets that we've just won because, certainly, I think there were some people out there that may have bid on specific assets as part of the seven packages that certainly would have had numbers significantly above where we were. So our attraction was there were clear synergies in the Haynesville and Eagle Ford and it then gave us a very important foothold in the Permian. As Bernard described last week, if you look at the activity in Reeves County, it is a sweet spot inside the Permian, and that therefore enabled us to get a foothold into there.

So for us it was where the value was actually the total package. If you look at the breakdown of the seven packages, I think the sum of the parts was, I suspect, above where we came in. The issue, I suspect, for our counterparts at BHP would have been executability of those seven packages, and I think the advantage we gave them from day one was a very fast transaction that was clean, that was not encumbered by other parties, that we would be able to execute. And I came back to this last week: our M&A teams have done something close to over $100 billion of transactions now in the last eight years and part of the offer we put on the table was that we could act clean and quickly on those assets.

Bob Dudley:And Jason, I'll just add another driver for this is we have a great team in the Lower 48. And you all will know that they primarily have dry gas to work on. So being able to put their tools and techniques and expertise now to this set of assets was another driver in it and we'll high-grade and shift around that portfolio somewhat.

Brian Gilvary:And then Jason, in terms of f production I think Bernard laid out last week that actually this will enhance what his production looks like over the next five years, but he'll give you more guidance on that at the end of the year when we do the Upstream investor day.

Jason Gammel:Very good, thanks for that and congratulations on the transaction.

Bob Dudley:Thank you Jason.

Craig Marshall:Thanks Jason. Okay, we'll turn to Theepan Jothilingham at Exane BNP next.

Theepan Jothilingham (Exane BNP Paribas):Yeah, hi, good morning gentlemen; two questions, please. Firstly, can we just come back to cash and think about the evolution in H2? Could you give a little bit more details in terms of the impact on Whiting versus the volume momentum?

The second question: could you just please give us an update in terms of Macondo, where we sit with the BEL claims and the process of closing the facilities on payments?

Brian Gilvary:I can take both of those, Theepan. In terms of Whiting, overall you saw the light-heavy spread came in, in the second quarter, to the tune of about $5/bbl and that impacted some of the results and cash.