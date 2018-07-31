BP : Slides and script (pdf 2.6 MB)

Welcome toBP'ssecond-quarter 2018 results presentation.

I'mCraig Marshall,BP'shead of investor relations, and I am here today with our chief executive, Bob Dudley and our chief financial officer, Brian Gilvary.

Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to our cautionary statement.

July 2018

BP 2Q 2018 RESULTS

Duringtoday'spresentation, we will make forward-looking statements that refer to our estimates, plans and expectations. Actual results and outcomes could differ materially due to factors we note on this slide and in our UK and SEC filings. Please refer to our Annual Report, Stock Exchange Announcement and SEC filings for more details. These documents are available on our website.

Now, over to Bob.

Thank you Craig and good morning everyone-thank you for joining us.

It'scertainly been a busy first half of the year for BP, even busier these last few days with the news that we will acquire the US onshore assets from BHP. I will talk about that transaction as part of this call, but the main focus for today is to provideyou with a summary of our results for the second quarter of 2018, and an update onthe financial and operational progress through the first half of the year.

I'llstart with some highlights from the first-half, and provide some reflections on the market forces that have been at play in the macro environment.I'llalso talk about how we are shaping the business for the future, and then go on to summarise the key points of the BHP deal once more.

Brian will report on the detail of our second-quarter numbers, financial frame and 2018 guidance andI'llthen come back to update you on our operational performanceso far and provide more detail on our commitment to advancing the low carbonagenda. And then,we'lltake your questions.

So, to begin with some highlights from the first half of the year-we are now six quarters into our 20 quarter plan and we continue to move ahead.

Underlying profit for the second quarter remained strong at $2.8 billion, and compares to $2.6 billion in the first quarter and $700 million a year ago.

And our underlying cash flow of $12.4 billion in the first half more than covered our organic capital expenditure and the full dividend.

These are numbers that reflect our continued focus on disciplined execution of the strategy we laid out at the beginning of 2017 andwe'realso seeing similar progress across the business segments.

In the Upstream, we reported underlying pre-tax earnings of $3.5 billion underpinned by around 10% growth in underlying production compared to the same period last year.That'san improvement on our first quarter 2018 result, which itself was our best since the third quarter of 2014.

We also continue to build our portfolio in a way we believe is distinctive to BP, optimising the value of our assets in both incumbent and growth areas. Lastweeks'announcement is a good example of our approach. Lastweeks'move materially high-grades and repositions our US Lower 48 business in line with our Upstream strategy.

In the Downstream, we reported underlying pre-tax earnings of $1.5 billion. The segment continues to deliver against its growth agenda, notably across fuels and refining, with continued growth into new retail markets.