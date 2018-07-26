Log in
BP : appoints new non-executive directors

07/26/2018 | 10:26am CEST

BP appoints new non-executive directors

Released : 26 Jul 2018 09:14

RNS Number : 8602V

BP PLC

26 July 2018

press release

26 July 2018

BP appoints new non-executive directors

Helge Lund and Pamela Daley today joined the board of BP plc as non-executive directors.

On 26 April BP announced that Helge Lund would join the board as a non-executive director on 1 September, becoming chairman on 1 January 2019 when Carl-Henric Svanberg steps down. Mr Lund has been able now to join the board earlier; this will not affect the timing of his succession to chairman.

Pamela Daley has extensive senior global business and board experience. She spent most of her career with the General Electric Company (GE), holding roles including senior advisor to the chairman and senior vice president of corporate business development, responsible for global mergers, acquisitions and divestment activities. She is a director of BlackRock, Inc. and SecureWorks, Inc. and was previously a director of BG Group plc and Patheon N.V.

BP chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg commented: "Pamela's extensive experience in international business development, transactions and corporate strategy at a global level make her a superb addition to BP's board. And I am pleased that Helge has been able to join the board earlier than first expected. I look forward to working with them both through my remaining time on the board."

Pamela Daley:

Pamela Daley spent most of her career with the General Electric Company. She joined GE in 1989 as Tax Counsel and held a number of senior executive roles in the company, serving most recently as a Senior Advisor to the Chairman between 2013 and 2014. Between 2004 and 2013 she was Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Development at GE, where she was responsible for GE's mergers, acquisitions and divestiture activities worldwide, and prior to that, from 1991 to 2004, served as Vice President and Senior Counsel for Transactions.

Pamela Daley has served as a director of BlackRock since 2014 and of SecureWorks since 2016. She was a director of BG Group plc from 2014 to 2016 prior to its acquisition by Shell, was a director of Patheon N.V. from 2016 to 2017 prior to its acquisition by Thermo Fisher, and was previously a partner at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, where she specialized in domestic and cross-border tax-oriented financings and commercial transactions.

Pamela Daley is a qualified lawyer and has a degree in languages and literature from Princeton University.

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under paragraph 9.6.11R of the Listing Rules.

Further information:

BP press office, London: +44 (0)20 7496 4076,[email protected]

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

END

BOAVQLBLVDFFBBL

Disclaimer

BP plc published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 08:25:02 UTC
