Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP    BP.   GB0007980591

BP (BP.)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

BP : expects strong compliance for marine sulphur emissions caps

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 08:38pm CET
File photo of a BP logo at a petrol station in London

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - Oil major BP Plc expects more than 90 percent of the world's shipping fleet will comply with new regulations slashing sulphur levels ships are allowed to burn starting 2020, a company executive said on Tuesday.

Coming International Maritime Organization (IMO) rules will cut the amount of sulphur emissions that ships worldwide are allowed from 3.5 percent to 0.5 percent by 2020.

"Potential non-compliance is a significant issue that the market has been contending with," Jason Breslaw, who leads BP's distillate trading origination across the Americas, said at an industry conference in New Orleans.

Breslaw said BP expects only about 9 percent of the industry is likely to be non-compliant as the rule takes effect. The compliance level has significant implications for demand for high-sulphur fuel oil; BP's estimates fall well short of other analyst estimates of about 30 percent non-compliance.

The IMO has said there would be no delays or exceptions to the coming rules, whether or not the industry takes the steps it needs to comply, and warned that all parties face consequences if they do not play their part.

Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie estimates about 30 percent non-compliance, said Alan Gelder, vice president of refining, chemicals and oil markets.

"At the moment nobody is really doing anything ... with a number of the shippers playing chicken with the regulator, does the regulator blink? We don't know," Gelder told Reuters.

One way ships can comply with coming standards is to retrofit vessels with costly scrubbers, which can reduce sulphur emissions even if ships continue to burn dirty fuel.

But there are significant concerns with this process as well, industry participants said.

The cost of installing scrubbers is about $3 million to $10 million, said Anil Rajguru, vice president of process safety at Fluor Corp.

"Right now less than 500 ships have scrubbers. We're talking more like 50,000 and it could take more than a decade before scrubbers are fitted on (all) the vessels," Rajguru said.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New Orleans; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Devika Krishna Kumar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BP
08:38pBP : expects strong compliance for marine sulphur emissions caps
RE
05:38pShunning renewables, OMV attracts investors with low-cost fossil fuels
RE
02:24pOil majors' interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms
RE
12:18pBP : Science Museum Group Announces New Academy of Science Engagement
AQ
09:19aBP : Major Contracts Rolled out for Offshore Azerbaijan
AQ
03/12BARONESS NICHOLSON : UK intends to expand economic co-op with Azerbaijan
AQ
03/12Eni Sells 10% Shorouk Concession Stake for $934 Million; Buys Abu Dhabi Conce..
DJ
03/11Eni sells 10 percent of Egypt's Shorouk concession to Mubadala Petroleum
RE
03/09BP : CIMIC's UGL awarded $150m ATOM services contract extension
AQ
03/07BP : to produce up to 700 mcf per day from Egypt's West Nile Delta fields by end..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:11aBaker Hughes, McDermott team up to compete offshore 
09:38aA New Threat To Exxon Mobil 
09:15aROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : My February 88-Stock Portfolio Review With Big .. 
02:58aEXXON MOBIL VS. BP : Big Oil Dividend Stock Showdown 
03/12Occidental Petroleum Is A Buy At These Levels 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 269 B
EBIT 2018 16 038 M
Net income 2018 8 521 M
Debt 2018 37 421 M
Yield 2018 5,90%
P/E ratio 2018 15,19
P/E ratio 2019 14,07
EV / Sales 2018 0,63x
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
Capitalization 132 B
Chart BP
Duration : Period :
BP Technical Analysis Chart | BP. | GB0007980591 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 7,42 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Milton Anderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Edward Lamert Davis Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP-8.56%131 829
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-10.86%315 945
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP4.24%118 443
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES-0.55%90 719
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-8.88%53 287
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%51 051
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.