Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP    BP.   GB0007980591

BP (BP.)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

BP's profits surge as it leaves downturn behind

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2018 | 10:29am CET
Logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten

LONDON (Reuters) - BP's (>> BP) profits more than doubled in 2017 to $6.2 billion (4.43 billion pounds) powered by higher prices and output of oil and gas, allowing the company to resume share buybacks as it recovers from a three-year downturn.

LONDON (Reuters) - BP's (>> BP) profits more than doubled in 2017 to $6.2 billion (4.43 billion pounds) powered by higher prices and output of oil and gas, allowing the company to resume share buybacks as it recovers from a three-year downturn.

The London-listed company saw one of the strongest production increases in its history last year, lifting output to levels not seen since the deadly 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill. Production is set to continue growing into the end of the decade thanks to more field start-ups this year.

The company will be able to generate profits in 2018 at an oil price of $50 a barrel, Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary told Reuters, as years of spending cuts kicked in and as it slowly shakes off a $65 billion bill for penalties and clean up costs of the 2010 spill.

The London-listed company was the first among its European peers to resume share buybacks in the fourth quarter of 2017 after years of resorting to dilutive austerity measures in the face of the industry slump.

With a 20 percent bounce in oil prices in the last quarter of 2017 to $61 a barrel, BP had a surplus of cash that allowed it to buy $343 million worth of shares in the fourth quarter, offsetting the scrip dilution.

BP shares were trading 1.4 percent lower at 0824 GMT, compared with a 2.3 percent decline for the sector <.SXEP>.

"2017 was one of the strongest years in BP's recent history," Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley said in a statement. "We enter the second year of our five-year plan with real momentum, increasingly confident that we can continue to deliver growth."

PRODUCTION SURGE

Full-year production rose 12 percent to 2.47 million barrels per day (bpd) after BP launched 7 new oil and gas fields in 2017, a record year.

It is set to inaugurate 5 additional projects this year including in Egypt, Azerbaijan and the UK North Sea that will help it boost its production by 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2020, which will be mostly gas.

BP was also able to add around 1 billion of barrels of oil equivalent to its reserves in 2017, the largest since 2004, thanks to six discoveries, including two in the North Sea. Its reserve replacement ratio was estimated at 143 percent for the year.

BP's refining and trading segment, known as downstream, saw profits rise to $7 billion in 2017 as earnings for the marketing division rose by more than 10 percent.

Cash flow in the fourth quarter rose slightly to $6.2 billion but fell short of market expectations, raising concerns that cost cuts have run their course, echoing concerns about rivals Royal Dutch Shell <RDSa.L>, Exxon Mobil (>> Exxon Mobil Corporation) and Chevron (>> Chevron Corporation) which reported last week.

The weakness was due mostly to lower than expected income from refining operations, BMO Capital Markets analyst Brendan Warn said.

Payments for the Deepwater Horizon spill continued to weigh on BP, which took a $1.7 billion charge in the quarter due to higher-than-expected claims settlements, bringing the total legal and clean-up costs to $65 billion.

BP also took a one-off charge of $900 million to adjust to new U.S. tax rules, though it expects a long-term boost from the lowered corporate tax rates.

Despite the strong start to oil prices, which reached a three-year high in January, Gilvary said he expected prices to come down to $50-$55 a barrel by the end of this year.

BP reported a $2.1 billion fourth-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, the company's definition of net income, topping forecasts for $1.9 billion, a company-provided survey of analysts showed.

That marked a jump from $400 million a year earlier and topped a third-quarter profit of $1.9 billion.

On an annual basis, BP's profits soared to $6.2 billion from $2.6 billion in 2016.

Gearing, the ratio between debt and BP's market value, rose to 27.4 percent at the end of 2017 from 26.8 percent at the end of September. Net debt was $37.8 billion, up from $35.5 billion a year earlier, after the company paid $5.4 billion related to the Deepwater Horizon spill.

BP's full year capital spending reached $16.5 billion, within the annual range of $15-$17 billion it plans to maintain until 2021.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

By Ron Bousso

Stocks treated in this article : Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, BP
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BP
10:29a BP's profits surge as it leaves downturn behind
09:04a BP : Posts First Quarterly Loss in More Than a Year -- Update
09:00a BP : sees five-fold rise in Q4 earnings amid higher oil prices
08:48a BP : Says It Posted Replacement Cost Loss of $583 Million in 4Q
08:35a BP : 4Q and full-year 2017 results
08:21a BP : Oil giant BP sees annual profits soar to £4.4bn
02/05 European Corporate Roundup for Monday
02/05 BP : Renault Sport Racing and BP strengthen strategic relationship
02/05 BP : Azerbaijan among Most Successful Countries in Implementation of UK Oil and ..
02/05 MAIRE TECNIMONT : Major events in caspian countries' oil and gas industry for la..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:23a Overnight earnings roundup
04:11a BP profit surges on the back of strong downstream earnings
02/05 Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open
02/05 John And Jane - January Dividend Income Tracker
02/05 Energy sector slammed; oil prices hit by global market jitters
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 238 B
EBIT 2017 11 602 M
Net income 2017 5 402 M
Debt 2017 37 441 M
Yield 2017 5,84%
P/E ratio 2017 24,45
P/E ratio 2018 15,89
EV / Sales 2017 0,73x
EV / Sales 2018 0,65x
Capitalization 135 B
Chart BP
Duration : Period :
BP Technical Analysis Chart | BP. | GB0007980591 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 7,30 $
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Milton Anderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Edward Lamert Davis Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP-7.78%135 164
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION1.06%337 782
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP23.00%138 139
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES-1.98%88 941
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%84 482
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-7.29%55 751
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.