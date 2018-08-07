BR Insurance Corretora de Seguros : 358 Form - July

CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Parties negotiation - Article 11 - CVM Instruction nº 358/2002
We inform that in July 2018, there were no transactions with securities and derivatives, in accordance with Article 11, of CVM Instruction nº 358/2002.
BR Insurance Corretora de Seguros S.A.
|
Groups and Related Parties
|
Board of Directors (x)
Executive Board ( )Controlling Shareholders ( )Fiscal Council ( )
|
Opening Balance
|
Securities
|
Type
|
Quantity
|
% Total participation
|
Shares
|
Common Shares
|
1,397,321
|
18.198%
|
Change in January - detail each purchase or sale transaction in the month
|
Securities
|
Type
|
Day
|
Price
|
There were no transactions in the period
|
Final Balance
|
Securities
|
Type
|
Quantity
|
% Total participation
|
Shares
|
Common Shares
|
1,397,321
|
18.198%
|
Groups and Related Parties
|
Board of Directors ( )
Executive Board (x)Controlling Shareholders ( )Fiscal Council ( )
|
Opening Balance
|
Securities
|
Type
|
Quantity
|
% Total participation
|
Shares
|
Common Shares
|
482,981
|
6.290%
|
Change in January - detail each purchase or sale transaction in the month
|
Securities
|
Type
|
Day
|
Price
|
There were no transactions in the period
|
Final Balance
|
Securities
|
Type
|
Quantity
|
% Total participation
|
Shares
|
Common Shares
|
482,981
|
6.290%
|
Groups and Related Parties
|
Board of Directors ( )
Executive Board ( )Controlling Shareholders (x)Fiscal Council ( )
|
Opening Balance
|
Securities
|
Type
|
Quantity
|
% Total participation
|
Shares
|
Common Shares
|
0
|
0.000%
|
Change in January - detail each purchase or sale transaction in the month
|
Securities
|
Type
|
Day
|
Price
|
There were no transactions in the period
|
Final Balance
|
Securities
|
Type
|
Quantity
|
% Total participation
|
Shares
|
Common Shares
|
0
|
0.000%
Obs: There is no Controlling Shareholders
|
Groups and Related Parties
|
Board of Directors ( )
Executive Board ( )Controlling Shareholders ( )Fiscal Council (x)
|
Opening Balance
|
Securities
|
Type
|
Quantity
|
% Total participation
|
Shares
|
Common Shares
|
0
|
0.000%
|
Change in January - detail each purchase or sale transaction in the month
|
Securities
|
Type
|
Day
|
Price
|
There were no transactions in the period
|
Final Balance
|
Securities
|
Type
|
Quantity
|
% Total participation
|
Shares
|
Common Shares
|
0
|
0.000%
Obs: Fiscal Council hasn't been installed for fiscal year of 2018, according to Annual General Meeting held on 04.27.2018.
NOTE 1: The balance of this report reflects the composition of Board of Directors elected at our Annual General Meeting held on 04.27.2018.
Disclaimer
Brasil Insurance Participações e Administração SA published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 21:56:06 UTC