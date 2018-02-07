Log in
BR Properties : Notice to the Market - Asset Acquisition

02/07/2018 | 10:55pm CET

BR PROPERTIES S.A.

CNPJ n° 06.977.751/0001-49

NIRE 35.300.316.592

Public Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

BR Properties S.A. ("Company") (BRPR3), hereby announces that, in a meeting held on the date hereof, the Company's Board of Directors approved the acquisition of the industrial property "Edificio Tucano", comprising the units Nos. 28, 29, 30 and 31, located in the "Centro Empresarial Espaço Gaia Ar", at (SP-65) Dom Pedro I, Km 90, Gleba A-1, Bairro do Pinhal, City of Jarinu, Atibaia Region, State of São Paulo, with Gross Leasable Area (GLA) of 31,719 sqm, for the total amount of R$71,000,000.00 (seventy-one million reais), being paid on the date of execution of the definitive deed of purchase and sale of property. The acquisition only can take place if all the conditions stablished by both parties, had been fulfilled, specially the non-exercise of the right of first refusal by the tenants.

The company will keep the market informed about the acquisition and clarifies that, once completed, it will be part of the Company's repositioning strategy in the industrial and logistics warehouse's market.

São Paulo, February 07th, 2018

André Bergstein

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

BR Properties SA published this content on 07 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2018 21:54:11 UTC.

