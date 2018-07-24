BR Properties : Notice to the Market - Lease-up of Passeio Corporate

BR PROPERTIES S.A.

CNPJ n° 06.977.751/0001-49

NIRE 35.300.316.592

Public Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

BR Properties S.A. ("Company") (BRPR3), hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market that has executed with Caixa Econômica Federal ("CEF"), a non-residential lease agreement ("Lease") for the partial occupancy of "Edificio Passeio Corporate", located in the city and state of Rio de Janeiro. The Lease has a term of 180 months (15 years) and involves the occupancy of 36,014 sqm of leasable area.

After this transaction, the "Passeio Corporate" will reach 66.3% of occupancy rate.

São Paulo, July 23, 2018.

André Bergstein

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer