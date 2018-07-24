Log in
BR PROPERTIES SA (BRPR3)
  Report  
BR Properties : Notice to the Market - Lease-up of Passeio Corporate

07/24/2018

BR PROPERTIES S.A.

CNPJ n° 06.977.751/0001-49

NIRE 35.300.316.592

Public Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

BR Properties S.A. ("Company") (BRPR3), hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market that has executed with Caixa Econômica Federal ("CEF"), a non-residential lease agreement ("Lease") for the partial occupancy of "Edificio Passeio Corporate", located in the city and state of Rio de Janeiro. The Lease has a term of 180 months (15 years) and involves the occupancy of 36,014 sqm of leasable area.

After this transaction, the "Passeio Corporate" will reach 66.3% of occupancy rate.

São Paulo, July 23, 2018.

André Bergstein

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

BR Properties SA published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 22:22:00 UTC
